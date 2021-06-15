Malu Trevejo and Swae Lee's age-difference leaves Twitter irked, as dating rumors run wild 

Swae Lee, part of the Rae Sremmurd duo, has been seen with Instagram influencer Malu Trevejo. People have begun to speculate whether the pair are allegedly dating. The rumors began when the pair were first seen together in a May 20th post on Trevejo's Instagram.

Also read: "Bennifer is back": Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez send fans into a frenzy after they're spotted kissing in Malibu

In the post, Malu Trevejo tagged Swae Lee and Content X Studios, a consulting agency created by Bella Thorne. Trevejo is also featured on the Content X Studios website.

Trevejo is an Instagram influencer who boasts 10 million followers on her page. She also had a successful singing career, releasing a single in 2017 titled "Luna Llena," which peaked at number one on Billboard's 100 Hot Latin chart and went viral on TikTok, formerly known as Musical.ly. She has also accrued 100 million views on her YouTube channel.

Malu Trevejo posted on her Instagram story that this was not the case. As screenshoted by theshaderoom on Instagram, Malu Trevejo stated that she "already said and would say it again any rapper tha[t] hit[s] to say it with proof" with more exclamation.

Even with that explanation of the two "hanging out," many fans are unconvinced and are assuming the two are allegedly dating. There is no other proof of the alleged relationship between the two other than the photos taken together on Instagram.

Also read: “Cancel Chrissy Teigen”: Model’s apology for “horrible tweets” backfires as shocking new Michael Costello claims emerge

Malu Trevejo and Swae Lee's relationship

Even as 18-year-old influencer Malu Trevejo came forward to dispute alleged dating rumors, people took to Twitter about their age difference. Many were upset by the ten-year age gap between the two. Swae Lee, best known for his rapper duo Rae Sremmurd, is 28 years old.

The alleged dating rumors have led people to call Swae Lee a "predator."

swae lee is 28 years old dating 18 year old malu. this is what we be talking about when we saying 18 isn’t grown. — 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) June 14, 2021

Swae Lee prob been preying on malu — Killa Cam ✫ (@LoopDigga47) June 14, 2021

If Swae Lee really dating that Malu braud that shit weird af dawg idc 😂😂 bro is 28 and she 18 cmon it don’t matter how bad she is you got 10 years on her. She was 8 when you was 18 hell nah — Moneybagg Joe 👨🏻‍🦳🤑 (@PeaceMontanaa) June 13, 2021

Other than the Instagram story posted by Malu Trevejo, Swae Lee has not come forward with a statement on their recent photos together. While many speculate the pair are dating, the rumors are alleged and there has been no confirmation from inside sources.

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji