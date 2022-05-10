Nike Air Force 1 Low x TedxPortland: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

To celebrate special occasions and ventures, TedxPortland has often collaborated with Nike to produce limited-edition footwear silhouettes. The dynamic duo have partnered in the past for a take on Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, and the highly coveted Air Jordan 1. The two are currently collaborating for a take on the fashionable and current most-celebrated shoe, Nike Air Force 1 in the low-top model.

This year marks Nike Air Force 1's 40th anniversary and TedxPortland's 10th anniversary event. The brand released the official look of the shoes on its Instagram handle, @tedxportland on May 9, 2022.

More about the Nike Air Force 1 Low x TedxPortland's Ted Force 1

Air Force 1 Low X TedxPortland's Ted Force 1 (Image via TedxPortland/ Instagram)

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low x TedxPortland sneakers are named Ted Force 1, and while they appear simple, all-white AF1's from afar, they are replete with striking details up close.

In a collaborative commemoration of the 10 year anniversary, number "10" is adorned upon the heel. Swooshes of the shoes have been designed with an iridescent finish and traditional tongue tags with Nike Air branding have been replaced with the TedxPortland logo.

Further detailing added includes Portland's signature "P" logo appearing on the interiors of the cushioned tongue in black. "IDEAS WORTH SPREADING" is debossed into the lateral side of the shoe, which is nearly invisible on the white base color. The "Ideas Spreading" also appears on lace tips in red and white contrast.

The shoes are constructed with premium white leather and the iconic "AIR" branding makes an appearance on the midsole in a red hue. "AUDAC10US," the theme for 2022, is printed onto the insoles.

Numerical embellishments, which are a prominent feature of the shoes, further appear upon the shoe, with the "1164" numbering appearing on the medial side. The 1,164 is a nod to the 10th anniversary event, which has been rescheduled for a total of three times due to COVID, and has been 1,164 days in the making and is finally taking place on May 28, 2022.

TedxPortland's 2022 event is the 10th installment of the famed event, which last happened in 2019. On May 28, 2022 the event will take place at the Moda Center and Theater. The event will feature a series of TED talks and major performances such as Tryone Hendrix's tribute to Jimi Hendrix and the Death Cab for Cutie.

Ted Force 1 shoes will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Ticketmaster starting from $59.

