Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite: Release date, price, where to buy and more details explored

Since its debut in 2018, the Adidas Yeezy 500 has had a limited release calendar. Sneakerheads have praised the model for its roughness and its consistent performance on the basketball court. The label, therefore, gave a “Granite” makeover to the silhouettes for its new take.

The highly coveted Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite sneakers are slated for release on Saturday, May 14. The pricing of these future sneakers will be $210, in line with the rest of Yeezy’s goods. All the Yeezy geeks can quickly grab their pairs via Adidas Yeezy’s e-commerce website, Footlocker, and Yeezy Supply.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Granite features distinct shades of gray

Given that the entire design is immersed in various hues of gray, the shoe's nickname is apt. These shoes feature the perfect blend of soft suedes and premium mesh, nicely banded together with a chunky gray sole.

The dark gray mesh is prominent in the tongues and on the lace dubrae. These tongues are then surrounded by small suede cutouts that make the eye stays off the kicks. The mesh underlays are painted gray to emulate the esthetic of coarse granite rock. The design is further adorned with similar laces.

Moving on, the mudguards have a darker gray finish. The matte texture adds some contrast. A typical adiprene padding system is also added to the sole pieces dressed in a monotone.

The collar and heel tabs are also composed of thick gray mesh. Lastly, the black insoles are decorated with the Adidas Yeezy branding.

What else is happening with Adidas Yeezy?

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks FIRST LOOK: New adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red” FIRST LOOK: New adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red” 🎈 https://t.co/RzvtKUXjae

Adidas Yeezy is also gearing up for the launch of its new BOOST 700 silhouette. Dubbed “Hi-Res Red,” the pairs are slated to drop on June 17, 2022. These shoes will be sold via the e-commerce website of Adidas and a few select stores for $300.

The forthcoming edition is dominated by red. Alongside red, black, yellow, and peachy pink accents are also employed to decorate the sneakers. The melange of suede and mesh make up the pairs.

Red mesh and suede cover the tongues, eye stays, and collars, while light gray and black suedes are used for the toe boxes and medial sides.

The label is also prepping for the release of the latest Yeezy BOOST 350 v2 CMPCT. The new “Slated Carbon” colorway is engineered with high-quality dark gray knit uppers adorned with the hits of tan and light gray on the forefoot and laterals.

Although the release date of these $230 shoes is unknown, they are expected to drop anytime soon, so stay tuned.

Edited by Suchitra