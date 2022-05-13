Jordan Two Trey: Everything to know about the sneakers that merges 7 styles

Michael Jordan's eponymous sneaker line is all set to entice sneaker geeks with the release of a new model, Jordan Two Trey, that combines seven different iconic Air Jordan designs. The new launch will borrow design features from Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14.

Although the official release date is currently unavailable, the exclusive Jordan Two Trey “Concord” is expected to be sold via select retailers as well as Nike's official website.

Jordan Two Trey shoes are a nod to seven Air Jordans

Jordan Two Trey kicks are the blend of seven distinct Jordan styles (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first colorway, which comes in a mix of white microfibers and rich black genuine leather, appears to be an homage to the Air Jordan 11 "Concord."

The upcoming kicks feature an ideal combination of patent leather and meshwork. The two different tones of leather - black and white - are employed in these shoes.

The quarter panels incorporate styling cues from Air Jordan 6. Following that, the collars pay reference to Air Jordan 7, while the tongue embraces elements from Air Jordan 13 and Air Jordan 8 in the guise of a badge. A large circular badge-style black Jumpman logo is placed on the white tongue tags.

The toe box's general form is reflective of Air Jordan 12, whereas the outsole is a blend of Air Jordan 7 as well as Air Jordan 14.

Moreover, the heels are embellished with black Jordan branding, along with the Jumpman logo placed underneath on the outsoles.

To complete the look, the Jordan Two Trey "Concord" boasts purple detailing on the insoles and outsole.

What else is happening with the Jordan brand?

The highly coveted sneaker brand is also prepping for its upcoming Air Jordan 4. Dubbed “Military Black,” the kicks will be dropped on May 21, 2022. These shoes are expected to be sold via SNKRS and a few select stores.

The chic shoes are fashioned in different sizes for all ages, including grade-school, pre-school, toddlers, and adults. For now, the adult sizes will be sold at $200.

Apart from this, the Jordan brand is working closely with Mi Gente hitmaker J Balvin for its latest take on the classic Air Jordan 2. The shoes, which were first teased in December 2021, are expected to drop anytime soon. The release date and price details for these kicks are yet to be announced.

Earlier in 2020, the musician teamed up with the sneaker brand to reinterpret its fan-favorite Air Jordan 1. These sneakers, as expected, sold out as soon as they were released.

