Where to buy Air Jordan 11 Cherry? Price, release date and more explored

Keeping in line with Air Jordan's holiday release tradition over the last decade, Air Jordan 11 might be released around Christmas this year. This year's take on Michael Jordan's 11th iconic sihouette is speculated to be a "Cherry" iteration.

The new Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” shoes are expected to be released on Saturday, December 11, 2022. Earlier reports revealed that the pair will be dropped in various sizing options including adult, grade-school, little kids, toddlers, and cribs. The adult men’s shoes are likely to be sold for $225 via the Nike’s SNKRS app.

A few select retailers including Dick’s, Finish Line, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Champs, Snipes US, Nordstrom, Feature, YCMC, DTLR, Shiekh, Extra Butter, Social Status, and A Ma Maniere, will also sell these pairs. Jordan fanatics need to hold their horses till any official announcement is made by Nike.

The upcoming Air Jordan 11 is given a glossy Cherry red makeover

The Jordan brand has a habit of releasing a special Air Jordan 11 style every year, whether it's a classic or contemporary version, and this year's "Cherry" colorway is no exception.

If you recollect the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" from 2016, you'll be able to relate to the impending mid-cut variant of the sneaker.

The upcoming footwear, dressed in white and cherry red, departs from the design's original color palette for a look that is both modern and timeless. The Jordans' most eye-catching color is seen on the patent leather mudguards, as well as their respective different sections across the upper.

The base layer's leather and nylon composition, as well as other complementing elements, are colorless, allowing the pair's "Cherry" flair to stand out even more.

The embellishments like white laces and fan-favourite Jumpman logos added to the tongues and heels, perfectly compliment the shoe’s entire body.

The underfoot, constructed with semi-translucent, icy blue outsoles, adds more appeal to the offering. It is designed to ensure that the vacation-ready Jordan 11 keeps the treads pristine for the coming years.

Although sneaker geeks will have to wait for a while, the lustrous design of the mid-cuts makes it worthwhile.

More about upcoming 2022 Air Jordan releases

In other news, the Jumpman label is also associated with the widely-loved Colombian crooner J Balvin for their latest take on the acclaimed Air Jordan 2 style. The shoes, which first surfaced in November last year, are finally expected to hit the shelves in October this year, according to sneaker specialists like @Solebyjc and @Sneakertribe.

The shoe, fashioned with hues of blue and white, features the Air Jordan double wing branding on the tongues, alongside J Balvin’s signature smiley face placed underneath the heel tabs. The official release date and pricing details of these collab sneakers are yet to be announced.

