J Balvin X Guess collab: Where to buy, price, and more about the documentary-inspired collection

J Balvin wants to convey the importance of "Amor y Pas" (Love and Peace), and he is not limiting himself to music. The Say My Name singer has joined forces with Guess Originals to create a playful apparel collection that aligns with his values. The limited edition capsule, Inspired by "happiness and positivity," was recently unveiled by the Colombian singer.

The exclusive Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor collection is currently available for purchase via Guess’ e-commerce website. With prices ranging from $39 to $149, the collab offers an exquisite assortment for balmy summers.

Explaining the idea and process behind his latest Amor collection, J Balvin said,

“It’s a hard task because it’s not just with clothing that you can do that, but at least you’re giving some tools and some vibes to make people feel better and comfortable knowing that they’re creating a message about love, peace.."

J Balvin’s designs for his collaboration with Guess draws inspiration from The Boy from Medellin

The Boy from Medellin, a documentary revolving around J Balvin, acted as a major source of creative inspiration for the new spring collection. The docudrama aired in May last year, and can streamed currently on Amazon Prime Video.

The Amor collection includes shorts, graphic tees, hats, printed hoodies, jackets, denim skirts, and jeans, all of which feature striking colors and patterns as well as symbols of love and peace. The collection boasts wonderful pieces that will make for the perfect summer closet makeover, with selections available for both men and women.

Everything you need to know about the J Balvin x Guess collaboration pieces

1) The $49 crochet bucket hats are absolutely perfect for summer. They feature crochet patches featuring peace symbols, cheerful faces, and hearts adorn these flappy crochet headgears.

2) The $108 charming crochet cardigan is the ideal airy outerwear for summer because it is extremely versatile. You can style it any way you please.

3) The black Amor Paz Satin Varsity jacket, which retails for $149, is embellished with an inspiring message on the front. It reads, "Solo quiero mejorar cada día," which means, “Just want to be better everyday.” This positive affirmation will cement this varsity jacket as a closet staple.

4) The green hoodie in the collection, priced at $98, features a melange of hearts, smileys, and peace symbols on the front, while the back boasts a unique version of the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor Collection logo.

5) Pairing a button-up shirt with shorts might just be the move this summer. The collection includes striped blue and green short-sleeved shirts and shorts, that are priced at $79 and $69 respectively. This combination will also be exceptionally comfortable as the items are made with terrycloth fabric. Additionally, you can get the $79 short-sleeved Love Camp shirt, which is embellished with love and peace motifs and is by far the most vivid piece in the collection.

6) The white and green meshed trucker hat will keep the sun out of your eyes, and it costs just $29.

7) A space-dye rib-knit short dress is an excellent summer staple, and it retails for $69 as part of the collection.

8) The bright yellow and white AOP denim skirt retails for $79. You can pair it with the adorable tie-dye baby tee worth $39 for an adorable summer combination.

9) The checkered trucker jackets and carpenter pants will definitely be a top pick from this collection. Priced at $128 and $118 respectively, the white and gray set is adorned with hearts and peace symbols all over.

10) Accessorize all your summer outfits with the iconic black and red tote bag by J Balvin x Guess which costs $39.

In addition to the aforementioned items, basic co-branded tees and tanks are also included in the collection.

Check out the collection anytime via the Guess' online store.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee