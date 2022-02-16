5 Prime Video series to binge-watch in 2022

How do you decide which Prime Video TV show is worth your valuable binge-watching time? Don't worry, we're here to assist you. We've scoured through Amazon Prime Video's greatest shows to help you find your next binge and have compiled a list of the best shows presently streaming on the platform.

There's plenty for everyone on this list, including everything from cult classic comedy to procedural dramas to otherworldly series and more. Readers are sure to have a great binge-watching experience, no matter which one you choose.

5 Prime Video series to binge-watch

1) Invincible

Invincible is an animated superhero story unlike any other, based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same name. With a father who is the world's most powerful superhero, 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) gradually develops his own abilities as he discovers more about his father's terrible background.

2) The Boys

What happens when superheroes are masked corporate criminals with superhuman abilities? The Boys, an Amazon Prime Video original series, delves into this topic. After losing his sweetheart in a drugged-out superhero accident, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) finds himself on the other side of these strong "heroes" with a group trying to overthrow the corrupt system once and for all.

3) The Expanse

The Expanse, a sci-fi series based on The Expanse novel series, is full of topics that should be present in any top-tier show as well as some amazing action sequences involving zero gravity. In a future where humanity has colonized the solar system, a series of factions occupying various planets separate themselves from one another and discover new reasons to fight.

4) Good Omen

If you want comedy, imagination, and a great depiction of the contrasts between Heaven and Hell, Good Omens on Prime Video is the perfect choice. This miniseries tells the story of a mishandled Armageddon through the eyes of angels and demons, particularly one angel and one demon who, despite their differences, become great friends.

5) Vikings

Vikings is an interesting presentation with captivating content that vaguely portrays the terrible entrance of the Vikings into the European continent. It is a fictitious telling of the Scandinavian world of 9th-century Vikings. Despite the fact that the show does not pretend to be historically accurate to the letter, many of its characters are based on genuine historical personalities that profoundly impacted the globe.

Edited by Atul S