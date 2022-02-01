Prime Video February 2022 releases: 5 movies to look forward to

Prime Video does not disappoint when releasing blockbuster movies and megahit series. Amazon Prime has benefitted audiences from original releases to adding old ones to their platform.

People knew the wait was worth it because these February 2022 releases will make you feel all sorts of emotions at once.

From comedy and romance, both together, to action, mysteries, and thrillers, Prime Video has February packed for its viewers. Want to know what February has in stock for us? So sit back tight because here's exactly what you need to know about these releases.

Prime Video in February: 5 releases to look forward to

5) Reacher (Amazon Prime Video original)

A murder mystery with the right amount of action is exactly what the world needs. Based on Lee Child's Killing Floor (one of his bestsellers), Jack Reacher, a former military official, has been found guilty of committing murder.

Stuck amidst all the scheming and dirty politics, he has to prove his innocence and catch the murders. Join Reacher on his journey to untangle the mysteries behind those murders.

4) Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

An L.A. that was divided due to racial hostility but stood united at The Comedy Store. Phat Tuesdays is more than just a docuseries and was certainly more than just a comedy showcase back in the 90s. Some of the most influential Black comedians, artists, and personalities became a part of this platform.

Guy Torry achieved the impossible and gave a platform to several black artists. Black comedians responded to the problems that they were facing while attracting audiences from every stratum. This new docuseries surveys the comedy showcase and its influence on the city of L.A. and its people.

3) Homestay

Homestay (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Veronica and Anthony rented a house for their honeymoon in a peaceful town. Everything seems normal when strange occurrences start taking place. A romantic trip has turned into a pursuit for survival as the panic unleashes.

This nerve-wracking thriller will leave you in shock as the footage unfolds of what's really going on around the couple.

2) I Want You Back

Dumped by their partners, Peter and Emma, who are absolute strangers, are utterly heartbroken. They were thrown into panic upon learning that their ex-partners had happily moved on. Joining forces, they devised a plan to get their exes back. Will they succeed in their mission, or will this journey lead to other unexpected outcomes?

Another year, another hit romcom. I Want You Back will make you feel tears, laughter, joy, and love all at once. But remember, this is not a sign to text your ex!

1) Book of Love

Henry (Sam Claflin) is an anxious English writer whose boring novel was given a twist and turned into an erotic novel by Spanish translator, Maria. Completely unaware of Maria's tactics, Henry goes to Mexico and discovers the truth that throws him off the edge.

Touring around Mexico, they learn to put their differences aside and find themselves getting attracted to each other. This romcom will have you wanting to write a book of your own. Let it be the inspiration you needed all along.

Prime Video has February covered for you. Plan your weekend carefully because these releases will make you want to cancel all plans. These hits will keep you occupied regardless of your relationship status.

We all know Valentine's Day is on its way, and Prime Video is here to accompany you through it.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi