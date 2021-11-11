Where to watch 'Always Jane'? Release date, trailer, and all about the Prime Video series

Always Jane is Amazon Prime's brand new docuseries. The upcoming four-part coming-of-age show revolves around transgender model Jane Noury and her journey.

The series showcases Jane and the Noury family experiencing the transition in an intimate and unguarded manner. The family's support and kindness reveal the transformative power of support, love, and acceptance.

When will Always Jane release?

The four-part docuseries Always Jane will be released on November 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime.

Official trailer of Always Jane

Amazon Prime released the official trailer for Always Jane on October 21. In the clip, Jane Noury says:

"We're a family, and we're always going to be there for each other. People don't know what a transgender woman has to go through. It's really hard. I can't even imagine what it would be like without my family."

The trailer features the star modeling, enjoying meals with her family, having fun with her friends, and preparing for surgery.

The trailer also showcases how close-knit the Noury family is. Jane's father says:

“Looking back, I can't imagine how out of place that she really felt."

Her mother agrees by saying:

“You just want your kids to be happy. I wasn't going to fail her."

About Always Jane

Always Jane is an account of Jane Noury's life between the ages of 18 and 20. Over the two years, the upcoming star graduated from high school, began her modeling career, handled quarantine, underwent surgery, and moved away from the comfort of her home in New Jersey to New York City.

The series focuses on her affectionate and supportive family who help her in getting ready for a life independent of them.

On being asked about the show, Jane Noury expressed:

“My family has always abundantly showered my sisters and I with love and acceptance, and that made all the difference in the world for my transition. My genuine hope is that a family who may be struggling with acceptance is inspired to open their hearts and embrace their very own story of love upon viewing Always Jane.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Always Jane will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on November 12, 2021.

Edited by Shaheen Banu