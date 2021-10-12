Who is Terra Field? Netflix suspends transgender employee amid Dave Chappelle furor

On October 11, The Verge reported that Netflix engineer Terra Field was suspended after commenting on Dave Chappelle's The Closer, a controversial Netflix special. A Netflix representative later confirmed that Field was not suspended because of her tweets but rather due to her actions in the workplace.

The context for all this is tied to Dave Chappelle's special released on October 5. The stand-up contained several comments that were perceived as insensitive on issues specifically related to the LGBTQ+ community. Chappelle's latest drew sharp criticism from GLAAD and The National Black Justice Coalition’s executive director David Johns.

Two days later, Terra Field, a senior software engineer at Netflix and a trans woman, made a series of tweets criticizing the show. Field said:

"I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness…"

"I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness - all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You're going to hear a lot of talk about "offense".We are not offended 🧵

She further added,

"What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women. People who look like me aren't being killed..."

"What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women. People who look like me aren't being killed. I'm a white woman, I get to worry about Starbucks writing "Tara" on my drink."

Why did Netflix suspend Terra Field?

According to The Verge, Field and two other employees were suspended after they allegedly tried to attend a director-level meeting to which they were not invited. Their report also included a statement from a Netflix spokesperson who said,

"It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employee for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly, and we support their right to do so."

Field can return to her position after her suspension period ends. Furthermore, an internal Q&A document acquired by The Verge included a statement from Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos who wrote:

"It never feels good when people are hurting, especially our colleagues. We don't allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don't believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries."

The internal memo also concluded that the streaming giant would not remove Chappelle's controversial special.

Who is Terra Field?

Terra Field (Image via RainofTerra/Twitter)

Terra Field is a senior software engineer who works on Netflix's cloud infrastructure. She was promoted in April after working as a senior DevOps engineer for the streaming giant from 2019. Field has been with Netflix for nearly three years.

Field, a New Jersey native, was also the Vice President of The Trans Group, part of Netflix ERG (Employee Resource Group). She is also an experienced engineer with a strong work portfolio. She has previously worked with Blizzard Entertainment as a systems engineer for big data.

