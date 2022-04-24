How to buy Guess Originals' 5-piece collection? Price and more about Earth Day capsule

Guess Originals have joined in the celebration and the commemoration of Earth Day 2022, by releasing an eco-friendly, five-piece collection on the official e-commerce site on April 22, 2022.

The five-piece collection includes tees, hoodies, and crewnecks as part of the apparel line. The addition of a baseball cap and a tote bag as accessories has nicely rounded out the collection.

More about Guess Originals' 5-piece Earth Day 2022 capsule

Guess original's 5-piece Earth Day 2022 capsule (Image via Guess)

Guess Originals' sustainability program launched back in 2021. The brand continues its commitment to the cause with the launch of a special, sustainbly-made capsule for Earth Day 2022. Each clothing and accessory piece in the range is made with a combination of polyester from recycled plastic bottles and organic cotton fibers.

The five-piece capsule includes two tees, a hoodie, a sweatshirt, a cap, and a tote bag.

Elaborating on the capsule items

1) The Eco Earth Day Tee comes in two colorways, off-white and jet black. The tee is unisex and features back graphics. The back and right pocket feature vibrant lettering and the eco logo. Made with organiic cotton and recycled plastic, it is available in sizes ranging from XS To XXL. It is marked at $44.

2) The Eco Earth Day Hoodie is available in jet black for $89. The French terry hoodie features a back lake graphic with a kangaroo pocket detailing. The hoodie also has colorful lettering and the eco logo.

3) The Eco Earth Day Sweatshirt is available in off-white and $89. Made with French terry, it is a unisex fit. The lake graphic on the back and the bright lettering make it a statement piece.

4) The Eco Earth Day Tote can be purchased in a cream color for $39. The tote is made from cotton twill in an eco-friendly manner. The combination of lettering work and graphics on the front make it attractive. The eco logo is situated on the back. It comes with shoulder straps for easy accessibility.

5) The Eco Earth Hat is marked at $34. Off-white in color and made with cotton, it is the perfect dad hat. It is adjustable and features the eco logo on the back.

All the designs look vintage and feature nature-themed graphics. The print for the graphics is also eco-friendly in nature, made using PVC-free plastisol ink or water-based ink to keep harmful chemicals at bay.

To accompany the launch, Guess is partnering with a rising 19-year old artist, Ai Bendr.

You can head to Guess Originals' webstore or their retail outlet to buy the capsule pieces now.

