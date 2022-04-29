Where to buy Khloe Kardashian's Good American X Zara collection? Release date, price and more about the collab

Khloe Kardashian's Good American just unveiled a new collaboration with one of the world's largest apparel retailers, Zara. The two have partnered up to create a size-inclusive denim collection.

The Good American x Zara line will be showcased in an "immersive pop-up experience," which will debut on May 5 and run until May 13. The capsule's exclusive premiere in Los Angeles will feature 3D scanning and interactive fitting.

Khloe Kardashian's comprehensive assortment of items will be priced between $25 to $100, so as to avoid a strain on your pockets. Following its May 5 launch, the entire line will be available for purchase on Good American's e-commerce website and physical stores.

On April 28, 2022, Khloe announced her denim collaboration with Zara via her IG account. She shared her excitement and enthusiasm with fans.

"I am so proud to announce America's most inclusive fashion brand joining forces with the world's largest fashion retailer @Zara!!! The denim collection of your dreams coming to a city near you. I can't wait for you all to get your hands on these"

Jeans are a wardrobe staple, and it is important that they are available in a wide variety of sizes and styles to accommodate everyone's personal style.

The collaboration has included four varieties of jeans so that there is something for everyone. The collection features traditional bootcut jeans, '90s relaxed denim, high-rise skinny jeans, and classic slim jeans. All of them are fashioned with a gap-proof waistband and flat tummy tech. Available in sizes ranging from 00 to 30, the jeans will retail for $69.95.

The popular denim jumpsuit from Good American is also a part of this collection and it will be priced at $89.95. It is crafted with hidden front zip fastenings as well as breast pockets for more utility.

Apart from the bottoms, this collection also comes with classic denim shirts, priced at $69.95 apiece. The denim shackets are absolutely gorgeous, and quite the steal for $99.95. The collection also includes basic tees and summer-friendly tanks to supplement the denim.

It is important to note that the duo has created the entire denim assortment with sustainable raw materials like environmentally farmed or upcycled cotton and TENCEL fibers, demonstrating their commitment to sustainable fashion. They also made use of ecologically-sound manufacturing processes.

Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi, and Kayako Higuchi were among the industry's finest curve models to feature in the collaboration's star-studded campaign.

What did Khloe say about her latest denim collab?

In a recent interview, Khloe shared the idea behind her latest partnership saying,

“I see both Good American and Zara as pioneers in fashion in their own right, each bringing more accessibility to the fashion industry.”

She continued that the two fashion labels share a similar vision of inclusivity,

“At Good American, our mission is to make our assortment of denim, ready-to-wear, shoes and more as inclusive as possible, finding ways to innovate in fabric and fit where other brands have not, so women feel empowered."

With these two powerhouse brands at the helm, there is no doubt that this collection is set up for success.

