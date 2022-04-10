Hulu's The Kardashians premiere: Who wore what at the event?

As the new reality TV show for the Kardashian-Jenner family comes close to its debut date, April 14, 2022, the family celebrated its launch with a grand premiere event.

The premiere of Hulu's new reality TV show, The Kardashians, was held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles.All

The sisters and their closest were seen at the premiere, with the exception of Kendall Jenner. As the sisters walked down the carpet, they stunned everyone with their gorgeous outfits.

Who wore what at the Hulu's The Kardashian premiere

1) Kim Kardashian

As usual, Kim Kardashian was the best-dressed sister to walk down the red carpet. The reality TV star made an appearance at the event with the long-timed rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson. The couple's official appearance at a family event was the first thing people talked about, second being Kim K's stunning outfit for the event.

The star arrived wearing a long silver metallic gown by Thierry Mugler constructed in latex. The dress was made by the designer before his passing away in January 2022. Kim K tied her black locks into an updo with two front locks framing her face. She accessorized her look with a silver choker necklace and a matching pair of silver bangle bracelets.

2) Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner arrived solo at the event, leaving the on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, and her newborn at home. This marked the new mom's first appearance on the red carpet post-baby, which she had in late February 2022.

The baby sister was late to the event and took the red carpet by storm in a white colored skintight latex dress, which clung upon her body and flaunted her figure. The dress was inspired by the Fall Winter 2022 collection by Coperni.

The dress featured a slashed neckline, and the gown was adorned with flowers. The gown featured a side split over the midi-length skirt and an extra hint of drama was given by the train at the rear of the dress. The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized the outfit with a pair of matching latex boots in white from the Amina Muaddi x Coperni thigh-highs collection.

3) Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian made an appearance at the event with her fiancé Travis Barker, with whom she shared a practice wedding after the Grammys in Los Angeles. However, the two haven't received a wedding license yet, thus they are married only in spirit.

The star walked down the red carpet in a head-to-toe all-black ensemble and wore a Valentino cape dress to the event. The dress had a cut-out to show off the star's mid-riff, while her fiancé wore a matching black suit.

Kourtney and Barker also brought their kids along to the event and posed together on the red carpet. Kourtney and Scott's child Reign, 7, and Barker's children, Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23, were in attendance with the couple. The whole family was in an all-black matching ensemble.

4) Khloe Kardashian

Last but not least, Khloe Kardashian was also one of the sisters to make an appearance at the event. The star showed up with her sweet daughter, True, 3, at the event.

The mother and daughter duo shared a sweet moment on the red carpet as they stunned in a matching fit. The Good American founder wore a form-fitting nude corset dress by Valdrin Sahiti. The dress was made of silk fabric in a floor-length style. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses and styled her golden locks in loose curls.

True wore a matching rose gold-hued ensemble in a tank dress. The mini-dress worn by Tristan Thompson and Khloe's daughter was accessorized with a pair of Dior high-top sneakers. The mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet as Khloe held her daughter in her arms.

