The Kardashians: 5 things to expect from the Hulu series

Hulu's The Kardashians is prepped to hit the streaming service this April and offer fans the long-awaited drama that has been missing since the end of KUWTK in 2020.

In December 2020, Hulu announced that the family had struck up a long-term contract to generate a new show for the streaming service. With their own Hulu/Disney+ series, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will reappear on screens.

Undoubtedly, the ending of Keeping Up With the Kardashians left many followers heartbroken and disappointed. But fans can be certain that the Kardashian-Jenner melodrama is far from over. The family has bid farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians after a long run of 20 seasons and is set to embark on a new adventure.

Kim Kardashian made an official announcement on Instagram about the family's decision to bring the popular series to an end in September 2020. The founder of Skims and KKW Fragrance said in her caption,

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

She added,

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Numerous additional details about The Kardashians are slowly coming to light, leaving fans impatient with all the teasing. So, here's everything they need to know and expect from the drama set to arrive on their screens.

Exploring details about Hulu's The Kardashians ahead of its premiere

1) The return of all Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the boss-mom

Kourtney Kardashian's previous statements saying that she is done with the program were disregarded as the new Hulu's The Kardashians teaser features all six of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The boss-mom, Kris Jenner, alongside Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie are all confirmed cast members of The Kardashians as they all appeared in the teaser in maximum glitz.

While none of the other KUWTK members have announced their involvement in the Hulu program, we can expect to see Scott Disick, Rob Kardashian and the rest of the Kar-Jenner kids.

According to reports, the family will control the program's editing rights, and hopefully, fans will see more of Kim's business endeavors and educational background.

In May 2021, while teasing the Hulu series at the Disney Upfront showcase, boss-lady, Kris Jenner said,

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming, but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

2) Scott Disick will join in on the drama

According to US Weekly, Scott Disick, Kourtney's former husband, decided to appear on the Hulu series after he was promised a hefty sum of money. Although Scott hasn't confirmed anything himself, followers are eager to see how the conflict involving Scott, Kourtney, and Kourtney's current fiancé, Travis Barker, is addressed.

In May 2021, Kim Kardashian tweeted saying that Scott Disick would appear on the show.

However, there are rumors circulating about Disick's participation in the new Hulu series. It is believed that Scott unfollowed all the Kardashians, following his snub from the reality TV show.

3) A clear view into the family's personal lives

ET Canada @ETCanada @KimKardashian breaks her silence on her relationship with #PeteDavidson , revealing viewers will see "all the details that everyone wants to know" on their new Hulu reality series #TheKardashians .@KimKardashian breaks her silence on her relationship with #PeteDavidson, revealing viewers will see "all the details that everyone wants to know" on their new Hulu reality series #TheKardashians https://t.co/DZf7BSOBc5

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and other family members will maintain the same level of transparency regarding their personal affairs as in the previous show, KUWTK. Nevertheless, to everyone's joy, episodes concerning such events will be broadcast closer to the actual time they occurred.

For instance, The Kardashians will cover Kim and Kanye West's split, as well as her romance with Pete Davidson. The show will display juicy detailas concerning Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson, covering the emotional fallout after the discovery of his kid with another woman.

The series will also feature Kourtney's romance with musician Travis Barker while also documenting Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's lifestyles. The show will not include Caitlyn Jenner, and Rob Kardashian is expected to make occasional, brief appearances.

4) Travis Baker, as Kourtney's fiancé, will enter the family drama

Legendary drummer Travis Barker is expected to feature in The Kardashians as shown in a video posted on Instagram by the show's official page. Viewers saw clips from Kourtney and Travis' engagement as well as Kris' heartfelt speech as a toast to her daughter and Baker in the footage. Fans have also been speculating that the show might reveal the conflicts between Disick and Barker.

While neither has announced their appearance, followers will have to wait for more official information to be teased by the cast members.

Additionally, Kim has confirmed that Travis Barker, Kourtney's current fiancé, will appear on the program. In September 2021, Kim revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that:

"I honestly haven't talked to them about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on."

5) Rob Kardashian in the sidelines of the reality TV drama series

It appears that a significant member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will not be appearing on the upcoming show. Rob Kardashian, according to reports, will not be participating in the new Hulu series.

Variety @Variety Rob Kardashian is not a main cast member of #TheKardashians , though audiences might eventually see him in a cameo. wp.me/pc8uak-1lALFx Rob Kardashian is not a main cast member of #TheKardashians, though audiences might eventually see him in a cameo. wp.me/pc8uak-1lALFx

The 34-year-old Kardashian brother opted out of the show due to his desire to maintain a life away from the spotlight. Nonetheless, it is believed that he may appear on the sidelines to play his part.

Although Rob has participated in several episodes on KUWTK in the past few years, the brother has subsequently decided to take a step back. According to sources and reports, Rob has also been focused on devoting more time to his own family.

An unknown source informed E! News that,

"Rob is in a really great place. He's very happy living a low-key life in Calabasas away from the spotlight."

The source added,

"Rob is not planning to have any participation in the new Hulu show, but he feels he's in a great headspace right now."

With its premiere set for April 14 on Hulu, The Kardashians will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic family.

The Kardashians @kardashianshulu back and better than ever. 🤍 #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu , and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. back and better than ever. 🤍 #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. https://t.co/DwldOuyS8v

Tune in and join them on their life journeys as they offer the juiciest drama and gossip from their personal lives.

