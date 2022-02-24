3 ways to fight acne with Kendall Jenner's skincare routine

With her face plastered on magazines and billboards worldwide, Kendall Jenner has made a prominent name for herself in the fashion industry alongside the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella. Aside from being one of the highest paid fashion models of recent times, she is also a part of the Kardashian clan.

Kendall Jenner has worked with luxury fashion houses and world renowned brands, and has recently launched an award-winning tequilla brand called Drink 818.

Kendall has always shared her experience with acne with her followers, revealing to them that not even the highest paid model has perfect skin.

Nevertheless, she dealt with her acne like every other person, with the right amount of self-care, hydration, and clean food. The model, known for her physique and incredible wardrobe collection, often shares the secrets to her perfect skin and healthy lifestyle.

With a balanced diet, regular meditation, consistent workout sessions, and an uncomplicated skincare routine, Kendall Jenner has conquered the fashion world. Here's the three-step skincare routine that she shared with Vogue.

Kendall Jenner's skincare routine for acne-free skin in 3 steps

1) DIY oatmeal, honey, and avocado face mask

Kendall Jenner's DIY oats and avocado face mask (Image via Vogue/YouTube)

In her skincare video with Vogue, she starts off her routine by applying a homemade oats and avocado face mask. Kendall talks about the ease of making the face mask in her own kitchen using avocado, oateal, and honey. She also adds one or two drops of organic lavender oil.

According to her, the face mask not only moisturizes the skin, but also gives a certain glow to it.

2) Puregenix collagen mask

Kendall Jenner using the Puregenix collagen mask (Image via Vogue/YouTube)

After washing off the avocado mask, she follows up with a Puregenix collagen mask. In the video she says,

"And when I'm trying to give my skin a little extra love, I have this amazing Puregenix collagen mask. I love it so much and I keep it in the refrigerator."

After applying the sheet mask, she rolls over the mask using a rose quartz jade roller, which she kept in a bowl of ice along with the mask. She gives her face a good massage and rubs all the extra product onto the skin after taking off the sheet mask.

3) Cleanser, sunscreen, and serum

In the final step of the routine before moving onto makeup, she rinses her face using a cleanser by Christie Kidd called Clean. Immediately after that, she applies an Elta MD clear sunscreen, mixing it with a Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant serum.

She shared in the video,

"I have always been super into my skin. Especially when I was 14 and I started breaking out."

She added,

"I was getting into skincare and would go to the pharmacy with my mom and get all of these probably not-great products, and I've just been really into it for so long, just because I have had acne-prone skin...seeing my own skin journey has taught me so much."

Kendall also spoke about her acne breakouts, explaining that she was only human, and that acne and rashes are a normal part of her life. The model also revealed several of the skin issues that she faced, especially during fashion weeks.

Following her collaboration with Vogue, she received loads of admiration for opening up about her skincare routine and giving fans an insight into her everyday life.

