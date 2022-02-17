Does Pete Davidson have social media accounts? SNL star rejoins Instagram amid raging Kanye West drama 

American comedian Pete Davidson is back on Instagram after several on and off social media appearances since 2018.

Davidson's Instagram profile - which is blue-tick verified - went live on February 16, just days after Kanye West took to the platform to insult the stand-up comedian in an attempt to win back his ex and Davidson's girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper had been taking social media digs at the SNL star, posting memes and pictures of him and calling him a "d*ckhead." In West's recent posts, he also claimed that Davidson will never meet his and Kardashian's children.

At the time of publishing, Davidson's new account @pmd had no posts, 626k followers, and followed just two accounts - Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan.

The social media drama involving Davidson, West, and Kardashian has been going on ever since the 28-year-old Davidson started dating Kim in October 2021. Kanye West was also linked to actress-model Julia Fox but they parted ways on February 14, after six weeks of dating.

Is Pete Davidson on any social media platform?

QUINN HOPP Ⓥ @qhopp Pete Davidson is a beautiful person LEAVE HIM ALONE!!!! Funny how y’all preach “mental health” and positivity until it’s him 🤔 Pete Davidson is a beautiful person LEAVE HIM ALONE!!!! Funny how y’all preach “mental health” and positivity until it’s him 🤔 https://t.co/1IN3mQO2f3

Other than his newly-created Instagram account, Pete Davidson does not have any social media account on any platform. He first chose to abandon Instagram in the summer of 2018 because of mental health issues. The comic became a scapegoat for online trolls following his breakup with singer Ariana Grande, which started to take a toll on him.

In July 2018, he told his fans that "there's nothing wrong." He went on to add that he just does not want to be on Instagram or any other social media anymore.

“The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*cking lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point."

He returned to Instagram only to share a post where he talked about how he had been constantly bullied online for the past nine months. He also mentioned his bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts and talked about how the internet and people around him were trying to pull him down.

Pete Davidson left again in December 2018 after sharing a concerning note where he claimed that he "really doesn't want to be on this earth anymore." He also said he has always tried to help people but was not sure how long he could last. He ended the message by writing, "just remember I told you so.”

Sophia Bush @SophiaBush Point being. Pete Davidson has been very open about his mental health. And b/c a relationship didn’t work out, tens of thousands of people he doesn’t know are telling him to kill himself.



Words have real consequences. And the people who bullied him into posting this? Shame. Point being. Pete Davidson has been very open about his mental health. And b/c a relationship didn’t work out, tens of thousands of people he doesn’t know are telling him to kill himself.Words have real consequences. And the people who bullied him into posting this? Shame. https://t.co/lUCpahlG5u

After Pete Davidson posted the cryptic message, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande reportedly showed up at NBC Studios where the comedian was working. Even his singer-rapper friend Machine Gun Kelly wrote in a now-deleted tweet that he was hopping on a plane to visit Davidson to make sure he was okay.

Five months later, in April 2019, Pete Davidson returned to the social platform before wiping it again the following month.

The final promotion of his semi-autobiographical, Judd Apatow-directed film The King of Staten Island took place in May 2020. That account was also eventually deleted after he posted a couple of promos for the film.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia