"I was suicidal and relapsed": Sia opens up on backlash to her movie 'Music' and leaves the internet divided

Australian musician Sia opened up about her emotional state after receiving backlash for her 2021 directorial film Music.

In an interview with The New York Times, as part of a profile on US comic Kathy Griffin, Sia revealed that Griffin saved her life.

"I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab."

The My Love singer checked into rehab following extreme outrage for casting neurotypical actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler for the pivotal role of Gamble, a nonverbal and autistic teenager. The film was also criticized for showing scenes where characters are restrained.

Twitter reacts to Sia's comment

The singer's recent confession took Twitter by storm, where some users supported her while others were more critical. The comment sparked conversations around mental health and how the singer was lucky to have friends that could help her cope with distressing times.

vicente @adammnre Pop Crave @PopCrave



: variety.com/2022/film/news… Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film. Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film.🔗: variety.com/2022/film/news… https://t.co/Vz53JKzlOy honestly, reading the quotes is understandable why most artists and celebs have been staying out of this toxic ass app and social media in general. sia commited a mistake and she owns it, she even reveals she was suicidal and y'all still being mean.. now that's weird behavior twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… honestly, reading the quotes is understandable why most artists and celebs have been staying out of this toxic ass app and social media in general. sia commited a mistake and she owns it, she even reveals she was suicidal and y'all still being mean.. now that's weird behavior twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

aubrey @ringcardi Pop Crave @PopCrave



: variety.com/2022/film/news… Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film. Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film.🔗: variety.com/2022/film/news… https://t.co/Vz53JKzlOy the movie was never intended to offend or harm anybody. the fact she was attacked into feeling suicidal really makes you feel sick. sia apologised and did everything she could to make things right and she didn't always go about it the right way, but nobody should feel this way. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… the movie was never intended to offend or harm anybody. the fact she was attacked into feeling suicidal really makes you feel sick. sia apologised and did everything she could to make things right and she didn't always go about it the right way, but nobody should feel this way. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

Team Sia / #Lover @MattWilliams234 Can some one tell me what is funny with this? As the haters and bullies think it is funny that #sia was suicidal. Clearly theyve never made a mistake before! Theres a difference between holding people accountable and bullying. Stop weaponising autism and learn some human decency! Can some one tell me what is funny with this? As the haters and bullies think it is funny that #sia was suicidal. Clearly theyve never made a mistake before! Theres a difference between holding people accountable and bullying. Stop weaponising autism and learn some human decency! https://t.co/snpDNsDaYL

💗 §cribblers 🧡 @ScribblerSys Pop Crave @PopCrave



: variety.com/2022/film/news… Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film. Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film.🔗: variety.com/2022/film/news… https://t.co/Vz53JKzlOy feel like a lot of the responses to this are like aimed at Sia personally like she's the one who wrote and published this article specifically to announce to the public that she felt suicidal, when that's very much not what happened? twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… feel like a lot of the responses to this are like aimed at Sia personally like she's the one who wrote and published this article specifically to announce to the public that she felt suicidal, when that's very much not what happened? twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

🚬🐐 Chris @tritefig

Sia: mentions that Kathy Griffin helped her overcome suicidal ideation and relapse

Freaks in the Quotes: accuse sia of weaponizing her suicidal ideation Pop Crave @PopCrave



: variety.com/2022/film/news… Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film. Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film.🔗: variety.com/2022/film/news… https://t.co/Vz53JKzlOy Sia: is asked her opinion on Kathy Griffin for a piece about Kathy GriffinSia: mentions that Kathy Griffin helped her overcome suicidal ideation and relapseFreaks in the Quotes: accuse sia of weaponizing her suicidal ideation twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… Sia: is asked her opinion on Kathy Griffin for a piece about Kathy GriffinSia: mentions that Kathy Griffin helped her overcome suicidal ideation and relapseFreaks in the Quotes: accuse sia of weaponizing her suicidal ideation twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

Tami Matthews @geekgirlden

You are a gifted and talented musician and performer. Your "bad day" is still an amazing feat of talent, awe, and inspiration. You should feel pretty fantastic about yourself and what you bring - humanity does. variety.com/2022/film/news… Dear @Sia You are a gifted and talented musician and performer. Your "bad day" is still an amazing feat of talent, awe, and inspiration. You should feel pretty fantastic about yourself and what you bring - humanity does. #SiaIsAwesome Dear @Sia ,You are a gifted and talented musician and performer. Your "bad day" is still an amazing feat of talent, awe, and inspiration. You should feel pretty fantastic about yourself and what you bring - humanity does. #SiaIsAwesome variety.com/2022/film/news…

Critics of the singer believe this to be a publicity stunt. They accuse Sia of further hurting the feelings of autistic people.

Lux 🔞🌹 @tigerfurrylux Roxie 🏳️‍⚧️ @UnbeatableRoxie

Maybe don't make a movie if you don't know the subject. She made one of the most ableist pieces of media in the last 10 years while kicking any autistic people she'd actually hired off set for being "Awkward" & "Stressful to work with" & SHES the one we should feel sorry for??Maybe don't make a movie if you don't know the subject. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… She made one of the most ableist pieces of media in the last 10 years while kicking any autistic people she'd actually hired off set for being "Awkward" & "Stressful to work with" & SHES the one we should feel sorry for??Maybe don't make a movie if you don't know the subject. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu… If valid criticism makes you suicidal maybe you shouldn't be a millionaire celebrity. Autistic people are not some anonymous wave of hate that tried to drown Sia, they're real people voicing concerns like "the method of restraint depicted in the film was used to almost kill me" twitter.com/unbeatableroxi… If valid criticism makes you suicidal maybe you shouldn't be a millionaire celebrity. Autistic people are not some anonymous wave of hate that tried to drown Sia, they're real people voicing concerns like "the method of restraint depicted in the film was used to almost kill me" twitter.com/unbeatableroxi…

Jw @JW___88 Apparently @Sia is suicidal after making her disgusting ignorant film and the autistic community telling her... And her releasing it anyway and then receiving more backlash... Bummer Apparently @Sia is suicidal after making her disgusting ignorant film and the autistic community telling her... And her releasing it anyway and then receiving more backlash... Bummer https://t.co/7LG059dgVQ

Jerome! #Sundance2022 @JeromeM94Movies



Look I feel bad that Sia was suicidal and I do hope she got the help she needed. However this really feels like guilt tripping and weaponizing your mental health because you didn’t like the reactions from audiences and critics Pop Crave @PopCrave



: variety.com/2022/film/news… Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film. Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film.🔗: variety.com/2022/film/news… https://t.co/Vz53JKzlOy TW Suicide and AbleismLook I feel bad that Sia was suicidal and I do hope she got the help she needed. However this really feels like guilt tripping and weaponizing your mental health because you didn’t like the reactions from audiences and critics twitter.com/popcrave/statu… TW Suicide and Ableism Look I feel bad that Sia was suicidal and I do hope she got the help she needed. However this really feels like guilt tripping and weaponizing your mental health because you didn’t like the reactions from audiences and critics twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

Flitting Ditch Jewel @Mandabald



I thought doctors agree that glorifying and wesponizing suicidal ideation in the media is dangerous?



Sia once again hurting more marginalized people to milk her waning fame. Pop Crave @PopCrave



: variety.com/2022/film/news… Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film. Sia reveals she was suicidal and went to rehab after the backlash to her controversial ‘Music’ film.🔗: variety.com/2022/film/news… https://t.co/Vz53JKzlOy (CW suidice mention)I thought doctors agree that glorifying and wesponizing suicidal ideation in the media is dangerous?Sia once again hurting more marginalized people to milk her waning fame. twitter.com/popcrave/statu… (CW suidice mention)I thought doctors agree that glorifying and wesponizing suicidal ideation in the media is dangerous?Sia once again hurting more marginalized people to milk her waning fame. twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

jenny from the bloc @flowerqueers ok so I don't quite understand why we're talking about sia and her godawful movie again but I think it's important to point out that Sia is also disabled. I say this not to exonerate her, but to highlight how prevalent cognitive/intellectual ableism is even among disabled people ok so I don't quite understand why we're talking about sia and her godawful movie again but I think it's important to point out that Sia is also disabled. I say this not to exonerate her, but to highlight how prevalent cognitive/intellectual ableism is even among disabled people

The 'Music' controversy

Music's controversy began in November 2020 when its first music video and trailer dropped. Twitterati questioned why the singer did not cast an actor from the autistic spectrum but chose to go with Maddie Ziegler.

While responding to criticism of her casting Ziegler on Twitter, Sia worsened the situation.

In a now-deleted tweet, the singer said she tried working with a young non-verbal girl on the spectrum, but the girl found it stressful and unpleasant. Hence, Sia went with Ziegler.

Following this, the Elastic Heart singer responded to one of the critics of her move. The user stated that the singer was making excuses and several autistic actors said they would act in the film on short notice. They also stated that no effort was made to include autistic people.

As per Newsweek, she replied:

"Maybe you're just a bad actor."

Post that, she had hit back at the critics saying they had "no f***ing idea.” The singer also defended Ziegler, who had previously worked with her in music videos of Elastic Heart and Chandelier.

Sia stated that the film "needed a dancer" and was not a documentary. She also clarified that Kate Hudson, who plays Gamble’s sister, was not portrayed as a drug dealer and Leslie Odom Jr does not hail from Ghana.

After the film was released, it received two Golden Globe nominations. Before disabling her Twitter handle, the singer apologized to everyone and stated that her film in no way "recommends" the use of restraint on autistic people.

She further said that she planned on removing the restraint scenes from future movie prints and admitted that her research was not thorough enough.

Also Read Article Continues below

Music was released on February 21, 2021, and starred Mary Kay Place, Braeden Marcott, Beto Calvillo, and Eric Davis.

Edited by Srijan Sen