"I was suicidal and relapsed": Sia opens up on backlash to her movie 'Music' and leaves the internet divided

Sia received major backlash when the trailer of her directorial debut Magic dropped in November 2020
Modified Jan 21, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Australian musician Sia opened up about her emotional state after receiving backlash for her 2021 directorial film Music.

In an interview with The New York Times, as part of a profile on US comic Kathy Griffin, Sia revealed that Griffin saved her life.

"I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab."

The My Love singer checked into rehab following extreme outrage for casting neurotypical actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler for the pivotal role of Gamble, a nonverbal and autistic teenager. The film was also criticized for showing scenes where characters are restrained.

Twitter reacts to Sia's comment

The singer's recent confession took Twitter by storm, where some users supported her while others were more critical. The comment sparked conversations around mental health and how the singer was lucky to have friends that could help her cope with distressing times.

honestly, reading the quotes is understandable why most artists and celebs have been staying out of this toxic ass app and social media in general. sia commited a mistake and she owns it, she even reveals she was suicidal and y'all still being mean.. now that's weird behavior twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…
the movie was never intended to offend or harm anybody. the fact she was attacked into feeling suicidal really makes you feel sick. sia apologised and did everything she could to make things right and she didn't always go about it the right way, but nobody should feel this way. twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…
Can some one tell me what is funny with this? As the haters and bullies think it is funny that #sia was suicidal. Clearly theyve never made a mistake before! Theres a difference between holding people accountable and bullying. Stop weaponising autism and learn some human decency! https://t.co/snpDNsDaYL
feel like a lot of the responses to this are like aimed at Sia personally like she's the one who wrote and published this article specifically to announce to the public that she felt suicidal, when that's very much not what happened? twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…
Sia: is asked her opinion on Kathy Griffin for a piece about Kathy GriffinSia: mentions that Kathy Griffin helped her overcome suicidal ideation and relapseFreaks in the Quotes: accuse sia of weaponizing her suicidal ideation twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…
Dear @Sia ,You are a gifted and talented musician and performer. Your "bad day" is still an amazing feat of talent, awe, and inspiration. You should feel pretty fantastic about yourself and what you bring - humanity does. #SiaIsAwesome variety.com/2022/film/news…

Critics of the singer believe this to be a publicity stunt. They accuse Sia of further hurting the feelings of autistic people.

real autistic people have died because of the restrain method sia carelessly demonstrated in her movie twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…
If valid criticism makes you suicidal maybe you shouldn't be a millionaire celebrity. Autistic people are not some anonymous wave of hate that tried to drown Sia, they're real people voicing concerns like "the method of restraint depicted in the film was used to almost kill me" twitter.com/unbeatableroxi…
Ok, so @Sia is now claiming that she was suicidal following the backlash to her ableist movie ‘Music’... The backlash against her and her film was justified. Next time, don't make an ableist movie. #Sia #SiaMusicMovie #SiaMovie #SiaFilm #SiaAbleist #ableism
Apparently @Sia is suicidal after making her disgusting ignorant film and the autistic community telling her... And her releasing it anyway and then receiving more backlash... Bummer https://t.co/7LG059dgVQ
TW Suicide and Ableism Look I feel bad that Sia was suicidal and I do hope she got the help she needed. However this really feels like guilt tripping and weaponizing your mental health because you didn’t like the reactions from audiences and critics twitter.com/popcrave/statu…
(CW suidice mention)I thought doctors agree that glorifying and wesponizing suicidal ideation in the media is dangerous?Sia once again hurting more marginalized people to milk her waning fame. twitter.com/popcrave/statu…
Let me rewrite this: “Sia was suicidal over problems she caused herself”Not to mention how much this is a wild attempt to indirectly blame justifiably upset autistic people twitter.com/popcrave/statu…
ok so I don't quite understand why we're talking about sia and her godawful movie again but I think it's important to point out that Sia is also disabled. I say this not to exonerate her, but to highlight how prevalent cognitive/intellectual ableism is even among disabled people

The 'Music' controversy

Music's controversy began in November 2020 when its first music video and trailer dropped. Twitterati questioned why the singer did not cast an actor from the autistic spectrum but chose to go with Maddie Ziegler.

While responding to criticism of her casting Ziegler on Twitter, Sia worsened the situation.

In a now-deleted tweet, the singer said she tried working with a young non-verbal girl on the spectrum, but the girl found it stressful and unpleasant. Hence, Sia went with Ziegler.

Following this, the Elastic Heart singer responded to one of the critics of her move. The user stated that the singer was making excuses and several autistic actors said they would act in the film on short notice. They also stated that no effort was made to include autistic people.

As per Newsweek, she replied:

"Maybe you're just a bad actor."

Post that, she had hit back at the critics saying they had "no f***ing idea.” The singer also defended Ziegler, who had previously worked with her in music videos of Elastic Heart and Chandelier.

Sia stated that the film "needed a dancer" and was not a documentary. She also clarified that Kate Hudson, who plays Gamble’s sister, was not portrayed as a drug dealer and Leslie Odom Jr does not hail from Ghana.

After the film was released, it received two Golden Globe nominations. Before disabling her Twitter handle, the singer apologized to everyone and stated that her film in no way "recommends" the use of restraint on autistic people.

She further said that she planned on removing the restraint scenes from future movie prints and admitted that her research was not thorough enough.

Music was released on February 21, 2021, and starred Mary Kay Place, Braeden Marcott, Beto Calvillo, and Eric Davis.

