3 reasons why Prime Video's 'As We See It' cannot be missed

The highly anticipated dramedy series As We See It is all ready to be released on Friday, 21st January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. As soon as the trailer for the series was dropped by Amazon, the upcoming show began to gain a lot of favorable reactions from the viewers.

Claimed by Amazon as a show with a "fresh perspective", it will tell the story of three roommates, Jack, Harrison, and Violet, played respectively by Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien, who are living on the autism spectrum. It is safe to say that viewers have high hopes for the upcoming Prime Video series.

'As We See It': 3 reasons why it cannot be missed

Let's take a look at the major reasons why the Amazon Prime Video drama series cannot be missed.

1) A New Angle and Perspective

When it comes to realistically representing on-screen individuals with autism, Hollywood still has a long way to go. But from the trailer for As We See It, it feels like it's taking a step in the correct direction. The character portrayals look genuine and refreshing. Some of the verbal exchanges between the characters seen in the trailer also give the feeling of positivity and hopefulness, but in a very subtle manner.

2) A Promising Cast

AsWeSeeItPV @AsWeSeeItPV #AsWeSeeIt #ActuallyAutistic Meet Violet 🦄 she doesn't compromise when it comes to getting what she wants in life. Will she find a boyfriend? True friends? A job she likes? She's here to find out, January 21st on @PrimeVideo Meet Violet 🦄 she doesn't compromise when it comes to getting what she wants in life. Will she find a boyfriend? True friends? A job she likes? She's here to find out, January 21st on @PrimeVideo #AsWeSeeIt #ActuallyAutistic https://t.co/AkC76H2NiZ

The cast for the upcoming coming-of-age series As We See It looks quite promising. With bright rising actors like Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien playing the three roommates around whom the whole story revolves, it is quite intriguing. With notable actors like Chris Pang, Sosie Bacon and Joe Mantegna joining as other cast members in the series, it has become even more exciting and reassuring.

3) A Positive Viewpoint

AsWeSeeItPV @AsWeSeeItPV Jack says what he means and he means what he says Jack says what he means and he means what he says 💯 https://t.co/mq6mT2BvjF

At the very beginning of the trailer for As We See It, viewers can hear someone saying, "You can do it." It signifies the positive viewpoint of the series from the very beginning. Some of the quoteworthy dialogs heard in the trailer for the Prime Video series also make it much more attractive and bingeworthy to viewers. Not to mention, the subtle humorous instances shown in the trailer make it even more realistic and unique.

As We See It arrives on January 21st 2022 on Amazon Prime Video and you don't want to miss it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider