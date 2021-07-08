5 current WWE Superstars who could move to Hollywood

Former WWE Superstars have found their way to Hollywood over the years. Now, five current ones could potentially follow in their footsteps.

Several wrestlers have tried their luck in the movie business. While a few flopped, others like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista, made it big. The Rock remains the most successful WWE Superstar to move to Hollywood and is the highest-paid actor today.

Many current WWE Superstars could pursue a similar career, dreaming of achieving success like The Rock. Here are five of them.

#5. WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

29-year-old Alexa Bliss has the best acting skills on the WWE roster today. She has excelled in every role, be it a babyface, a villain, or even a supernatural character.

girl who’s stunning 🤩 thank you lexi thank you for everything you do and I love your character I love you and I alway will when many years I hope head you go to Hollywood and kill it again I’ll be there with you @AlexaBliss_WWE #AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/TBwdIUwgY8 — Chris Lillie (@LillieChris) June 30, 2021

Bliss's current persona demands more acting than wrestling, and she has not disappointed. Although some have criticized her current character, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion recently revealed she is having fun playing that role. Her love for horror movies and villains could be one reason why. She's also a huge Disney and comic-book movie fan.

Bliss's acting skills have not gone unnoticed in WWE. A few months ago, Tom Colohue revealed in his SmackDown review that many people backstage believe Bliss will have a bright future in Hollywood.

"In the past there's been a number of suggestions [sic] made to me that a lot of people backstage in the WWE believe that Alexa is the next breakout Hollywood star that will come out of the WWE," Colohue said.

