WWE veteran suggests that Drew McIntyre should quit wrestling for Hollywood [Exclusive]

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he wasn't happy with how WWE had recently booked Drew McIntyre and slammed the current writers. Russo also suggested that McIntyre should be looking to leave WWE and transition to Hollywood:

The TV term is 'jumped the shark'. And listen, Drew McIntyre hasn't jumped the shark, the writing for Drew McIntyre has jumped the shark. Absolutely, positively, at this point, Drew McIntyre means nothing.

They don't know how to make stars larger than life anymore. They don't know how to do it. Bro listen, guys like Drew McIntyre, here's what you need to do - you need to go to acting classes, start taking acting seriously. You need to get a good agent, you need to just get the exposure until your contract is up. Let them see your mug on TV every week and then once your contract is up, you need to go to down the Batista route, the Cena route, The Rock route, because it's the WWE that is holding you back and holding you down. Unless these guys love wrestling that much that they'd rather not be in movies or on TV, but Drew McIntyre could be a legitimate action hero movie star.

What went down between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off last night's RAW. The duo were in the ring with a bevy of women to celebrate Lashley's win at WrestleMania Backlash.

The promo was interrupted by former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who accepted Lashley's open challenge to a match later on in the night. MVP turned it down and Lashley went to strike Drew. The Scottish Psychopath ducked and knocked Lashley off his feet, forcing him to leave the ring.

Kofi Kingston ended up facing Bobby Lashley in the main event of RAW. McIntyre came out at the end of the match as MVP was about to get involved from ringside. McIntyre grabbed MVP's cane and smashed Lashley with it. Kofi took advantage and rolled up Lashley for the win.

