WWE News: Hall of Famer thinks Bray Wyatt and Paul Heyman are the best actors in wrestling

Bray Wyatt and Paul Heyman are both popular with fans in 2019

Since retiring from in-ring competition in 2011, WWE Hall of Famer Edge has appeared in TV shows including Haven and Vikings.

Speaking on the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, the 45-year-old gave his opinion that Bray Wyatt and Paul Heyman are the best actors in the wrestling business at the moment.

“More than anybody right now, I think he [Wyatt] is a guy who is just really good at recreating himself. You look at longevity within the industry and he really is like a chameleon. That’s fun.

“I’ve said within the wrestling industry, I think he’s the best actor. I think him and Paul Heyman are the best actors, just because of their cadence, their promos. It’s just all really, really well done. When he [Wyatt] puts on the skin of these characters, you really dive into it.”

Bray Wyatt’s WWE run in 2019

Since returning to WWE programming in April 2019, Bray Wyatt has been one of the company's most talked-about Superstars on a weekly basis.

His new character, “The Fiend”, picked up a debut victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam and he is currently preparing to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a Hell In A Cell match at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on October 6.

Paul Heyman’s WWE status

As for Paul Heyman, he was named the Executive Director of RAW in July 2019, which means he is now in charge of overseeing the creative direction of the red brand’s characters and storylines.

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported shortly after Heyman was appointed in his new role that Braun Strowman was set to receive a “monster push” under the new regime, and the former Wyatt Family member has since become a main-eventer again.

With regards to Heyman’s on-screen character, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him as Brock Lesnar’s advocate if “The Beast” wins the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston and becomes a member of the SmackDown roster after the upcoming draft.

