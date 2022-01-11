VERIVERY member Minchan's dual apology has been approved by fans of the idol

Days after becoming embroiled in a controversy, VERIVERY’s Minchan has apologized once again, this time during the the group's third debut anniversary live broadcast.
On January 6, 2022, the VERIVERY member received a lot of criticism after making inappropriate comments about the looks of a female idol on a different live broadcast.
VERIVERY's Minchan first apologized on Twitter
While sharing a story from his middle school days, the K-Pop idol had spoken about a female transfer student who came to his school. This student was allegedly the member of a girl group. Minchan said the encounter "cracked my fantasies about celebrities" because the "person didn't exactly have visuals that stood out." Following these comments, the singer was called out by several of his fans who found the comments unsavory and rude.
Not long after the live, the lead vocalist took to social media to swiftly apologize for his statements, saying:
"Hello. This is Minchan. I would like to apologize to everyone who felt discomfort due to my comments on 'V Live' during the broadcast on January 6. To ensure that the same issue does not happen again, I will be cautious in my speech and approach my work seriously. I also intend to apologize in person to the individual addressed. I am deeply reflecting on my poor actions and speech, and once again deliver my apologies to everyone."
Not satisfied with the written apology, however, the singer has now also chosen to apologize while on live broadcast.
Minchan also apologized during the group's third debut anniversary live broadcast
On January 9, VERIVERY hosted their third debut anniversary live broadcast. The broadcast started off on a solemn note. Five minutes into the live, Minchan got the opportunity to apologize for his actions once again. The idol bowed in front of the camera, and in a moment of vulnerability, promised fans that he wouldn't make the same mistake again.
The idol said,
"First of all, I’m truly sorry. I apologize to the person I offended with my thoughtless words and to the fans whom I have made uncomfortable with my behavior. I plan on getting in touch with the idol to personally apologize again. I promise this will never, ever happen again. I’m sorry."
After Minchan’s apology, the mood visibly lightened up as the other members goofed around and tried the food. The singer, aka Hong Min-Chan, however, remained solemn and quiet throughout the live.
The idol’s dual apologies have been appreciated by K-Pop fans, with several commending his accountability and swift response.
Here's how fans reacted to the apology:
Meanwhile, another K-Pop icon, former DAY6 member Jae Park, also apologized for his inappropriate comments about the soloist Jamie.
His apology, unfortunately, was taken with a pinch of salt by K-Pop enthusiasts.