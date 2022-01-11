VERIVERY member Minchan's dual apology has been approved by fans of the idol

Days after becoming embroiled in a controversy, VERIVERY’s Minchan has apologized once again, this time during the the group's third debut anniversary live broadcast.

On January 6, 2022, the VERIVERY member received a lot of criticism after making inappropriate comments about the looks of a female idol on a different live broadcast.

VERIVERY's Minchan first apologized on Twitter

While sharing a story from his middle school days, the K-Pop idol had spoken about a female transfer student who came to his school. This student was allegedly the member of a girl group. Minchan said the encounter "cracked my fantasies about celebrities" because the "person didn't exactly have visuals that stood out." Following these comments, the singer was called out by several of his fans who found the comments unsavory and rude.

Not long after the live, the lead vocalist took to social media to swiftly apologize for his statements, saying:

"Hello. This is Minchan. I would like to apologize to everyone who felt discomfort due to my comments on 'V Live' during the broadcast on January 6. To ensure that the same issue does not happen again, I will be cautious in my speech and approach my work seriously. I also intend to apologize in person to the individual addressed. I am deeply reflecting on my poor actions and speech, and once again deliver my apologies to everyone."

VERIVERY @by_verivery 안녕하세요. 민찬입니다. 6일 브이앱에서 저의 언행으로 불편함을 느끼신 모든 분들께 진심으로 사과 드립니다.



Not satisfied with the written apology, however, the singer has now also chosen to apologize while on live broadcast.

Minchan also apologized during the group's third debut anniversary live broadcast

On January 9, VERIVERY hosted their third debut anniversary live broadcast. The broadcast started off on a solemn note. Five minutes into the live, Minchan got the opportunity to apologize for his actions once again. The idol bowed in front of the camera, and in a moment of vulnerability, promised fans that he wouldn't make the same mistake again.

Kangminᵒᵘ 🐱🧸 @ykminou For VERRERs who missed it and asking what happened, Minchan apologized on Vlive too. For VERRERs who missed it and asking what happened, Minchan apologized on Vlive too. https://t.co/aPtBbqVMpX

The idol said,

"First of all, I’m truly sorry. I apologize to the person I offended with my thoughtless words and to the fans whom I have made uncomfortable with my behavior. I plan on getting in touch with the idol to personally apologize again. I promise this will never, ever happen again. I’m sorry."

After Minchan’s apology, the mood visibly lightened up as the other members goofed around and tried the food. The singer, aka Hong Min-Chan, however, remained solemn and quiet throughout the live.

The idol’s dual apologies have been appreciated by K-Pop fans, with several commending his accountability and swift response.

Here's how fans reacted to the apology:

Sweetiekan coral @sweetiekan @soompi It’s good he will apologize for his words to her and take accountability for what he said I just wish that sometimes people are more mindful of what they say I myself have been hurt by people openly expressing their opinions on my looks it hurts to hear words like that... @soompi It’s good he will apologize for his words to her and take accountability for what he said I just wish that sometimes people are more mindful of what they say I myself have been hurt by people openly expressing their opinions on my looks it hurts to hear words like that...

VERRERDISE @happyvitamint

WE LOVE YOU MINCHAN!

#베리베리 #VERIVERY Let just ignore what people say..we are so proud of you being so brave to bow and apologies we really appreciate that...it may take time for you to recover from this situation. Just want to let you know we're here.WE LOVE YOU MINCHAN! Let just ignore what people say..we are so proud of you being so brave to bow and apologies we really appreciate that...it may take time for you to recover from this situation. Just want to let you know we're here. WE LOVE YOU MINCHAN!🌷#베리베리 #VERIVERY https://t.co/nt9SIARPBV

𝗖𝗔𝗠 • THREE YEARS WITH VERIV3RY 🌟 ~ @WhatsACJ ~ I honestly didn't expect the second apology from him, but good at Minchan for still taking to the anniversary vlive to apologize. At the end of the day, he took accountability for what he said & made sure to even contact all those involved. Things will only go up from here I honestly didn't expect the second apology from him, but good at Minchan for still taking to the anniversary vlive to apologize. At the end of the day, he took accountability for what he said & made sure to even contact all those involved. Things will only go up from here 🙏 ~

Meanwhile, another K-Pop icon, former DAY6 member Jae Park, also apologized for his inappropriate comments about the soloist Jamie.

호영’s princess 🌸 @cobiesbae Since people want to compare let me be EMPHATICALLY clear:



• Minchan’s comment was not intentionally negative.

• Minchan has apologized to the public, the person, and on their vlive.



• Jae knowingly called Jamie a derogatory term.

•Jae sent a notes app apology. Since people want to compare let me be EMPHATICALLY clear:• Minchan’s comment was not intentionally negative.• Minchan has apologized to the public, the person, and on their vlive. • Jae knowingly called Jamie a derogatory term. •Jae sent a notes app apology. https://t.co/ZBsRRzyj7N

His apology, unfortunately, was taken with a pinch of salt by K-Pop enthusiasts.

