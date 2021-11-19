"It was not deeply considerate": ENHYPEN Jungwon apologizes after receiving backlash from off-handed comment made during VLive

ENHYPEN Jungwon has posted an official apology to the K-pop group's fan community platform after receiving major backlash for his recent comments on a livestream.
The artist was facing heavy heat after making a joke about high-schoolers who took the CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) exam in South Korea. He explained that his nervousness and excitement during the Vlive stream resulted in his comment.
ENHYPEN Jungwon praised for admitting his fault over CSAT comment
After the heavy backlash he faced owing to his joke, ENHYPEN Jungwon posted an apology on the group's Weverse expressing his guilt over the ill-received jab.
After the post went up, many praised him for immediately recognizing the hurt feelings of his fans and quickly apologizing for it. The comment was made during a broadcast held on November 18, and the apology was made on November 19.
ENHYPEN Jungwon jokes that high-schoolers watching the group's Vlive dd not perform well in CSAT
On November 18, 2021, ENHYPEN held a Vlive stream that was timed right after the CSAT in South Korea had taken place.
As ENHYPEN's live stream coincided around the time the CSAT had finished being conducted, which lasts for over eight hours each year, Jungwon casually made a joke:
"The ones who are here watching this VLIVE could be the ones who didn’t do well on the CSATs, right?"
The members on the live broadcast looked confused, and moved on from the comment. However, it did not go over well with netizens, who criticized Jungwon for "being inconsiderate" about high-schoolers who had just finished the stressful exam.
What makes the CSAT a serious topic for conversation?
The CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) is a national graduation test. The exam is quite important, and Korean students are required to take it if they wish to secure a college admission.
On the day of the exam, planes are grounded so as to not create excessive noise. Public transport is increased so students can reach the exam centers on time. If test-takers are running late, police officers will escort them to the center. The stock market opens much later in the day as well.