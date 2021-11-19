"It was not deeply considerate": ENHYPEN Jungwon apologizes after receiving backlash from off-handed comment made during VLive

ENHYPEN Jungwon has posted an official apology to the K-pop group's fan community platform after receiving major backlash for his recent comments on a livestream.

The artist was facing heavy heat after making a joke about high-schoolers who took the CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) exam in South Korea. He explained that his nervousness and excitement during the Vlive stream resulted in his comment.

ENHYPEN Jungwon praised for admitting his fault over CSAT comment

After the heavy backlash he faced owing to his joke, ENHYPEN Jungwon posted an apology on the group's Weverse expressing his guilt over the ill-received jab.

After the post went up, many praised him for immediately recognizing the hurt feelings of his fans and quickly apologizing for it. The comment was made during a broadcast held on November 18, and the apology was made on November 19.

fari @onlyjungone jungwon apologised. he might be young but he's always this kind of person. respectful & full of wisdom. he knows what he is doing, and hating on him won't do you any good because he is the complete opposite of what you're trying to make him look like. i hope he enjoys later. jungwon apologised. he might be young but he's always this kind of person. respectful & full of wisdom. he knows what he is doing, and hating on him won't do you any good because he is the complete opposite of what you're trying to make him look like. i hope he enjoys later.

takoniki 🐙 @namaewariki when i say jungwon cares for engenes, i really mean it. when i say jungwon cares for engenes, i really mean it.

ycca ▸ D-DAY! @pjs_rikibaby The fact that jungwon apologize hours before the fan meet to make engenes feel better make me so proud of him more. He accepts his faults and he's ready to grow more. Love of the world to Yang Jungwon. The fact that jungwon apologize hours before the fan meet to make engenes feel better make me so proud of him more. He accepts his faults and he's ready to grow more. Love of the world to Yang Jungwon.

j.⁷ is stuDYING 🩺 @enhataned won once said that he wants us (engenes) to be proud that we stan enhypen. now, i am definitely so proud of him. In such a young age, he admitted his own mistake and apologize about it. We love how responsible jungwon is and in conclusion yang jungwon best boy!! won once said that he wants us (engenes) to be proud that we stan enhypen. now, i am definitely so proud of him. In such a young age, he admitted his own mistake and apologize about it. We love how responsible jungwon is and in conclusion yang jungwon best boy!!

namu | aus @sunsunflake it's so mature of him to apologize and acknowledge his mistake, he didn't wait for the company's statement and apologized on an official account. Jungwon's a good person it's so mature of him to apologize and acknowledge his mistake, he didn't wait for the company's statement and apologized on an official account. Jungwon's a good person

ENHYPEN Jungwon jokes that high-schoolers watching the group's Vlive dd not perform well in CSAT

On November 18, 2021, ENHYPEN held a Vlive stream that was timed right after the CSAT in South Korea had taken place.

As ENHYPEN's live stream coincided around the time the CSAT had finished being conducted, which lasts for over eight hours each year, Jungwon casually made a joke:

"The ones who are here watching this VLIVE could be the ones who didn’t do well on the CSATs, right?"

The members on the live broadcast looked confused, and moved on from the comment. However, it did not go over well with netizens, who criticized Jungwon for "being inconsiderate" about high-schoolers who had just finished the stressful exam.

What makes the CSAT a serious topic for conversation?

The CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) is a national graduation test. The exam is quite important, and Korean students are required to take it if they wish to secure a college admission.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the day of the exam, planes are grounded so as to not create excessive noise. Public transport is increased so students can reach the exam centers on time. If test-takers are running late, police officers will escort them to the center. The stock market opens much later in the day as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan