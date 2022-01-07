What did Molly Mae say? Controversy explained as influencer sparks severe backlash over poverty comments

Influencer Molly Mae Hague is receiving severe backlash on social media following the ‘tone deaf’ comments she made on wealth inequality in a podcast interview. The former Love Island star spoke about her journey to success, which landed her in rough waters.

The 22-year-old social media star had appeared on the podcast The Diary of a CEO in December. She spoke in detail about having to work her “a*se off” to become the creative director of Pretty Little Thing, a fast-fashion brand.

🚩 @tsrbys If you’re homeless just buy a house If you’re homeless just buy a house ❤️ https://t.co/nRBVLBx8a9

Hague now earns a whopping seven-figure salary from the fast fashion brand. Along with holding the most important position in the fashion brand, she also earns £500,000 a year through brand sponsorships and YouTube videos.

What did Molly Mae Hague say on the podcast?

In the now viral clip, Hague spoke about her road to success. She said - “You're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

Molly Mae Hague continued:

“When I've spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying "it's easy for you to say that because you've not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct." But, technically, what I'm saying is correct. We do.”

The influencer added that she understood that people come from different social and financial backgrounds. However, she added- “but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it.”

The viral clip was shared by Twitter user @tsrbys. The tweet under the same read- “If you’re homeless just buy a house.”

Twitter reacts to Molly Mae Hague's comments

Reacting to the podcast clip, a few tweets online read:

Crinkle Speaks @BlackSpaceUK



Ignorance at best, arrogance at worst.



There's millions of people in the UK who work harder than her and are struggling financially. And again, to say that during a pandemic with allot of economic hits.



Mad @tsrbys It's insane to think "I just worked harder and therefore I'm rich".Ignorance at best, arrogance at worst.There's millions of people in the UK who work harder than her and are struggling financially. And again, to say that during a pandemic with allot of economic hits.Mad @tsrbys It's insane to think "I just worked harder and therefore I'm rich". Ignorance at best, arrogance at worst. There's millions of people in the UK who work harder than her and are struggling financially. And again, to say that during a pandemic with allot of economic hits. Mad

Benjiesta @benjiesta



The podcast was called "The Diary of a CEO", where I think she felt the need to say inspiring things like "follow your dreams" and "you can do anything".



It's tonedeaf, not malicious. @tsrbys Of course this is a stupid comment, but I do feel like she's been hung out to dry a bit here.The podcast was called "The Diary of a CEO", where I think she felt the need to say inspiring things like "follow your dreams" and "you can do anything".It's tonedeaf, not malicious. @tsrbys Of course this is a stupid comment, but I do feel like she's been hung out to dry a bit here.The podcast was called "The Diary of a CEO", where I think she felt the need to say inspiring things like "follow your dreams" and "you can do anything".It's tonedeaf, not malicious.

Kirsty Thomas @KirstyT31654410 @tsrbys Her immaturity is showing. If you come from a place of privilege you should work extra hard to educate yourself on the hardships of others. @tsrbys Her immaturity is showing. If you come from a place of privilege you should work extra hard to educate yourself on the hardships of others.

Mo @elnenydagoat @tsrbys How molly mae feels after telling poor people to ‘work harder’ as if she didn’t get fast tracked in life @tsrbys How molly mae feels after telling poor people to ‘work harder’ as if she didn’t get fast tracked in life https://t.co/fhuNzXyMnM

It is important to note that Pretty Little Thing, the fast-fashion brand Molly Mae Hague works for, has been flagged for its unethical labor practices in the past.

Also Read Article Continues below

Factory workers have been paid as little as £3.50 an hour, which is far below the minimum wage. Nouse reported that factory workers claimed that they were not getting paid sick leaves and neither were they getting adequate protection to battle COVID-19.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan