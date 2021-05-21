Did Jake Paul actually receive an Instagram DM from Tommy Fury's partner Molly-Mae Hague?

According to Jake Paul, he did receive an Instagram DM from Tommy Fury's girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, back in 2018. The YouTuber posted a screenshot of his DM from Molly on his Instagram stories, wherein one can see that Molly-Mae texted him back in 2018. However, Molly-Mae posted a tweet that indirectly indicates that the screenshot posted by Jake Paul is fake.

According to the image, Molly-Mae Hague texted Jake Paul in October 2018. The text read:

"Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos. Maybe you could show me around?!"

In a quick response to the story, Molly-Mae took to Twitter. She wrote:

"Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM.... photoshop is scary."

Why did Jake Paul allege that Tommy Fury's girlfriend texted him on Instagram?

Jake Paul's dig at Tommy Fury came as the latest move in a series of jibes that the former took in response to a video posted by Tyson Fury on Instagram.

Tommy Fury's older brother, 'The Gypsy King', posted a video on Instagram that featured himself, Tommy Fury, boxing coach Sugar Hill Steward, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, and Tyson Fury's son, John James Fury.

The people mentioned above called Jake Paul out to box Tommy Fury, "a real boxer."

Jake Paul responded to the video through several stories on Instagram that culminated with him sharing the photo of Molly-Mae apparently texting him. Jake Paul said:

"The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family. It’s quite embarrassing... The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul begging me to fight his brother. Listen Tommy, focus on your fight in a couple of weeks, that no one even knows about, by the way. This clip will be the biggest promotion for your entire fuc**** fight... Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view, and then maybe we can chat."

