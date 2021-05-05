Is Tommy Fury related to Tyson Fury?

Up-and-coming light-heavyweight boxer Tommy Fury has gained serious popularity recently for his immense talent. At just 21-years old, the fighter from Manchester has secured a hundred-percent success rate in his last five fights as a professional boxer.

Besides being supremely gifted and hardworking, Tommy Fury also comes from a family of accomplished fighters. A half-brother to WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury is also the nephew of bare-knuckle fighter John Fury.

After making news by calling out YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, Tommy Fury has been the talk of the town amidst boxing aficionados. After his brother Tyson issued a challenge to Paul to fight Tommy in a boxing match, the latter hopped on the opportunity. Making it known that he would love to take on Jake Paul in an exhibition, Tommy said:

"I'm just going to answer this one now because all my messages are going to be about this I can tell. I'm here, I'm ready, and I'm game to fight. This man [Jake Paul] obviously isn't. And if he's not game to fight, stop using my name, and if you wanna fight, come and get some."

Tommy Fury with a message for Jake Paul today…



How far has Tommy Fury come thus far?

With just two years of exposure in the professional arena, Tommy Fury has shown a wide variety of assets at his disposal. Effectively knocking out four of his last five opponents, the big Brit has shown no mercy to anyone standing in front of him.

'TNT' possesses terrorizing knockout power. While the upcoming star took a brief hiatus to take part in a British reality show called Love Island, a swift return seemed imminent.

Sure enough, he returned the same year for his outing against Polish boxer Przemyslaw Binienda. After knocking him out in the first round of the fight, Fury amassed two more victories in quick succession against Genadij Krajevskij and Scott Williams.

Following in his older brother's footsteps, Tommy Fury seems to be very well on his way to championship glory. Having shown a lot of promise so far, Fury looks ready to take on tougher assignments in his stride.

Do you think Tommy Fury will one day become a world champion? Leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!