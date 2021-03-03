Tommy Fury height, weight, and boxing record: Just how good a boxer is Tyson Fury's brother?

Tommy Fury is the half-brother of 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury. The 21-year-old was born in Manchester, England, and is following in his elder brother's footsteps as a professional boxer.

Tommy Fury started his boxing career in December 2018. His first fight was held in his hometown at Manchester Arena, against the Latvian fighter Jevgenijs Andrejevs. The fight was contested on the undercard of the Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton featherweight world title fight. After a four-round back-and-forth, Fury was awarded the decision victory.

Tommy Fury makes winning start to his professional career



He beat Jevgenijs Andrejevs, condemning the Latvian to his 103rd defeat in 117 pro outings 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rxdZn4bmgt — PA Sport (@pasport) December 22, 2018

Tommy Fury's boxing record

In his most recent outing, Tommy Fury handed British pro-boxer Scott Williams his 10th TKO loss. Fury hit Williams with heavy shots early in the first round and ended the fight with a flush right hand on Williams' chin.

With this victory, the younger of the Fury brothers has further advanced his record to 5-0. Four out of his five wins have come by way of KO/TKO.

Tommy Fury delivers the big dirty knockout, as promised 🧨



A meaty right hand closes the show in spectacular fashion 👊 pic.twitter.com/azF2qsHsYX — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 27, 2021

Just three months following the victory over Andrejevs, Tommy Fury decided to take on fellow Brit Callum Ide. The fight was held at the Leicester Arena on March 23, 2019. Fury secured the KO in the very first round and stamped his authority as a legitimate prospect.

The boxer later took a hiatus from the sport and joined the cast of Love Island, a British reality TV show. Fury ended up becoming the runner-up for the fifth season of the series and made his return to boxing in December 2019. He took on Poland's Przemyslaw Binienda and finished the fight in the first round via TKO.

Tommy Fury Height

Advertisement

Tommy Fury stands 6ft (1.83 m) tall. His brother, Tyson Fury, is 6 ft 8 inches (2.06 m) tall. The two brothers have been endowed upon with tremendous genetic gifts. After Tommy's recent victory, John Fury claimed that Tommy will soon join his brother Tyson as a boxing champion.

“I got one king now, I have two coming, if people can’t see his potential they need to go to Specsavers, this kid has got it all.”

Tyson Fury Weight

Unlike his brother, who is the WBC heavyweight champion, Tommy Fury competes in the light heavyweight division. For his last fight, the up-and-comer weighed in at 180 pounds (81 kgs). Coming in with a 0-9 record, his opponent, Scott Williams, hit the scales at 179 pounds.