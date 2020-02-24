Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: 3 Takeaways from the fight

One of the biggest rivalries that the boxing world has seen in the last decade ended last night, with Tyson Fury as the winner. The Gypsy King won his rematch against The Bronze Bomber, giving Wilder the first loss of his career. The fight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, definitely lived up to the hype, as we have seen one of the most exciting heavyweight fights in recent memory.

It is normal for a result like this to bring many discussions about the future of both fighters. But before looking at the future, we should analyze what we have learned from this huge fight of the heavyweight division.

#3 Deontay Wilder may have to change his coaching staff

It was a bad night for Deontay Wilder. The American fighter was outsmarted by Tyson Fury from the start, and he didn't seem to have a very good fighting plan, coming into this bout. The result does raise some very serious questions about Wilder's coaching staff, as one could feel that they did not prepare the Bronze Bomber adequately for the fight.

Wilder's lack of planning was obvious after the early rounds when no adjustments could be identified in the way he was boxing. While Fury managed to surprise Wilder from round to round, the American remained rigid with his initial plans, even when they were failing him. The blame for this could be mostly attributed to coach Jay Deas and the rest of his staff. They didn't manage to help Wilder overcome his initial shortcomings from the fight, and didn't provide enough feedback between the rounds

Wilder got out-boxed impressively by Fury, and a big part of the blame for that should be attributed to his coaching team. They simply did not rise to the occasion.

#2 The Bronze Bomber's incredible resilience

Deontay Wilder didn't have a good night in the ring in Las Vegas, that's for sure. The American boxer got dominated by Tyson Fury, up until the seventh round. Even so, his resilience was impressive, as very few fighters would have made it to the seventh round, considering the damage he sustained at the hands of The Gypsy King.

After the number of hits he suffered in the third round, it wouldn't have been a surprise if the fight would have been stopped right there.

It is hard to believe that this is the end of Wilder's run at the top of the Heavyweight division. He got out-boxed in this one, but The Bronze Bomber showed heart, and he will surely be able to bounce back from this.

He showed that he has the heart of a true champion, and if his eardrum didn't get sustain damage in the early rounds, maybe this fight would have had a different result. Wilder did not manage to recover from that, and he barely managed to keep his balance in the later rounds.

#1 Tyson Fury rises to the occasion once again

Tyson Fury did exactly what he promised he would do. He destroyed Deontay Wilder, in the biggest fight of the American's career, and returned at the top of the Heavyweight division. After defeating Klitschko in Germany, Fury forced Wilder's corner to throw in the towel in America, completely demolishing the crowd's favorite. His achievements in the ring are impressive, and last night's win was certainly a defining moment in his career.

Fury arrived in the ring sharper, stronger and more disciplined, compared to his first fight with Wilder. He was a better all-round boxer. The Gypsy King evolved exactly how he needed to defeat Wilder, while his opponent did not have the right answers for Fury's game plan. It was arguably the best performance of Fury's career, as the British boxer was not in trouble for a second in this fight and secured the win from the early rounds.

Tyson Fury proved once again why he is considered the "best heavyweight in the world", and a win in a potential fight with Anthony Joshua could help him solidify his claim on that title.