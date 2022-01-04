What did Elle Darby say? Influencer loses over 10,000 subscribers after racist tweets resurface online

Elle Darby has terminated her Twitter account after several racist tweets resurfaced online. The social media personality has since apologized for the same on Instagram. She had used “shameful” racial slurs insulting Polish and Indian people.

The 26-year-old had tweeted that she “hate [sic] polish people and Indians really.”

In another tweet posted in 2011, she wrote:

“Why do foreign people follow me? I don’t speak your grunts, meatheads.”

In one among the many racist tweets, the mother-of-one also said:

“This bus is sweaty and stinks of Indians.”

Elle Darby put up several such tweets between 2011 and 2012. Since then, her husband, Connor Swift, has also been exposed for tweeting in such nature. One such tweet read:

“Looked like a black man after work, through all the fust I collected. #StillLookedHot.”

Elle Darby posts Instagram story apologizing for racist tweets

As countless racist tweets find their way to netizens, Social Blade reads that Elle Darby’s subscriber count has dropped significantly. The online star has lost an average of 130 subscribers daily and 930 weekly since January 1.

In the last 30 days, the family and lifestyle vlogger has lost 4k subscribers.

As the influencer continued to receive backlash, she took to Instagram apologizing to her followers. The Instagram story read:

The 26-year-old ended her apology by saying that they are “beyond angry” at themselves and that they “only wish for fans' forgiveness”.

About Elle Darby in brief

The content creator has built a massive fanbase online, amassing over 748k followers on her Instagram alone. Darby has also garnered over 601k subscribers on YouTube.

Before becoming a YouTuber, the Wiltshire, England, native was signed to the Blackberry modeling agency. She has since founded a company called Angelle Collection, known for its candles and loungewear.

