Renata Ri interview sparks severe backlash online as racism and cultural appropriation drama rages on 

Russian TikTok sensation Renata Valliulina is facing immense backlash after an interview clip of her using derogatory slang went viral online. The TikToker went on to deny using a racial slur in Russian, but several netizens who spoke the language confirmed that she made derogatory comments.

In the aforementioned clip, the 18-year-old claimed that while she was in a foreign country, there were only “ugly bla** men.” Renata responded so after being asked about her dating life on a Russian talk show.

Though the interview took place over six months ago, the clip is currently going viral online. It has been posted on several TikTok accounts as well, accusing Renata of being racist.

TikToker Renata Ri denies using racial slur

As the clip began gaining more traction online, the social media influencer took to Instagram, where she argued that the video going viral was mistranslated. She claimed that she did not “say anyone was ugly,” nor did she mention “people from a specific race being ugly.”

She added in the Instagram story:

“However, whoever translated this interview did a very poor job. In the Russian language with the proper context, I was saying that I was stranded in a foreign country surrounded by foreigners far from my home.”

Renata has amassed over 13.2 million followers on TikTok, and several videos of hers usually cross over a million views on the video-sharing platform.

Since she uploaded her Instagram story, many Russian speakers did not agree with Renata claiming that the clip was mistranslated. Netizens confirmed that the English translation of what she said was accurate. Comments online read:

“The translation is correct. (I speak Russian) She said the n word instead of bla** men.”

“Does she not know people speak Russian? BABE I KNOW WHAT YOU SAID.”

Another comment read:

“I speak Russian, and she is lying.”

Several other netizens took to social media to blast the TikToker. Reacting to Renata’s Instagram story, the comments read:

Renata Ri’s involvement with fellow TikToker Vinnie Hacker

The Russian TikToker moved to Los Angeles following several incidents, which led to her receiving immense hate in the country. The social media star had a large fan following in Russia. However, after she allegedly got involved with her friend’s boyfriend, she received severe hate.

Her older Instagram account, where she was posting provocative pictures, also became the center of attention, which chased her out of the country as well.

Following her departure from Russia, Renata moved to Los Angeles in hopes of joining the internet celebrity circuit. She allegedly attempted to get closer to fellow TikToker Vinnie Hacker in hopes of gaining monetarily from the relationship.

Neither of the two has confirmed being in a relationship at the time of writing this article.

