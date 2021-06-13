"Nothing but respect": Vinnie Hacker wins hearts online after consoling Deji post-fight

Vinnie Hacker of Team TikTok won his boxing bout against YouTuber Deji Olatunji with a TKO in round three during the “Battle of the Platforms.”

The “Battle of the Platforms” featured a total of seven bouts, with Austin McBroom coming up trumps in the main event against Bryce Hall. Regardless, Deji was the favorite for his bout against Hacker as the latter had never fought before.

Deji is YouTuber Olajide “KSI” William Olatunji’s brother and previously fought with Jake Paul. Vinnie Hacker ended up consoling Deji for his loss after the latter appeared aghast following the loss.

Vinnie Hacker impresses fans after consoling Deji for his loss

Deji had earlier been involved in an intense fight against YouTuber Jake Paul in August 2018. His brother KSI had a white-collar bout against Logan Paul, with Deji and Jake Paul’s fight serving as the co-main event. Regardless, fans expected Deji to be in better shape and outlast Vinnie Hacker.

But that did not happen as the 19-year-old TikTok star won his first bout via a TKO in round three. Earlier, Deji was forced to stay in Mexico for two weeks due to coronavirus restrictions, as fans speculated that might have an impact on his overall training for the event. Regardless, Deji appeared overtly emotional after the bout, leading to Vinnie Hacker himself consoling his opponent.

No you’re not deji. You got in that ring. That’s more than what many could ever do. Ultimately you’re an entertaining YouTuber, boxing or not. So don’t worry about this for real. ❤️ bro — LORD KSI (@KSI) June 13, 2021

I love you baby 💕 always a winner in my eyes. https://t.co/DGHn5FAW1J — Dounja (@Dunjahh) June 13, 2021

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Deji visibly upset walking back to his locker room after being defeated by Vinnie Hacker. pic.twitter.com/BaMob82FJL — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Hacker had a lengthy talk with Deji, after which the two embraced. Vinnie Hacker was the only member of the “TikTok” team that won a bout on the night and was the underdog for the event.

However, his reaction after the bout impressed fans. Later, Deji posted on Twitter claiming that he was a "failure" and ended up receiving a pep-talk from his brother.

the way vinnie comforted deji after the fight and told him how good he was and stuff made me fall in love with him #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/ktfNrXtT0p — Bestone (@BestoneQuotez) June 13, 2021

Sooo vinnie hacker was the only one who held TikTok down #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/wFoBphrNV8 — GOD GOTHAMGOTGAME ♈️ (@GODGOTHAMGOTGAM) June 13, 2021

I literally had no clue who Vinnie Hacker was until like 20 mins ago but HOLY SHIT THIS MAN IS SO FINE GOD REALLY PICKS FAVORITES HUH- pic.twitter.com/PuTXI3sGUA — Aurora🍞 ♡ is praising bingus ♡ (@ENDER4LL1UM) June 13, 2021

usually i don’t go crazy for vinnie but after last night.. pic.twitter.com/SMQlRMiIm8 — ray louisa (@lou7sa) June 13, 2021

like i said. nothing but respect for this young man. it was an honor. pic.twitter.com/gCskCnURLU — Vinnie 😃 (@Vinniehacker) June 13, 2021

Since the June 12th fight, multiple Reddit posts have come up, with innumerable Twitter users also posting about the matter. As is evident, people congratulated Vinnie for the victory and appeared impressed with his reaction. Others talked about the fact that Deji clearly looked unfit, especially in comparison to his fitness levels during the fight against Jake Paul.

honestly i've replayed this like 20 times, the way vinnie goes and comforts deji :( vinnie is the only tiktoker i have respect for idc pic.twitter.com/mnSogj8iI3 — niamh (@EUPHORICSCHOLL) June 13, 2021

proud of you vinnie but we just feel bad for deji rn pic.twitter.com/zxvXsJ7Y0I — ᴀᴠᴠʏᴢx (@SirAvvyzx) June 13, 2021

I will bounce back. My fitness let me down again. I will take a break and bounce back. Sorry to those who I let down. 📸: @dounjax https://t.co/ZXAaF5Q3E6 — Deji (@Deji) June 13, 2021

Others sympathized with the YouTuber and were impressed with the way Vinnie Hacker handled the overall situation. Regardless, as can be seen in the tweet above, Deji vowed to "bounce back" and said that his fitness let him down.

