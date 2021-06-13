YouTubers vs TikTokers: Fans react as Vinnie Hacker defeats Deji

KSI's brother, Deji, was defeated by Vinnie Hacker in their fight during the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event on June 12th. Fans responded by outrageously trolling the YouTuber.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by an organization called Social Gloves. The event was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, and began at 8 p.m. EST. The undercard fights included a match between Deji and Vinnie Hacker.

Vinnie Hacker wins the match

Deji entered the ring wearing a towel as a shirt, most likely a reference to boxing legend Mike Tyson. Meanwhile, Vinnie Hacker wore a regular robe and shorts.

The 24-year-old YouTuber previously raised concerns at the weigh-in for the event, as he looked a lot "heavier" than Vinnie.

Um Deji what’s going on bro pic.twitter.com/D7wmIN4ydF — Kryptic (@ItzKryptic1) June 11, 2021

After three out of the five scheduled rounds, in what came as a shock to many, Vinnie Hacker was declared the winner in his fight.

Fans troll Deji

Fans were disappointed in Deji, as he had previously lost to Jake Paul in an intense match. However, many expected him to at least last longer against Vinnie.

Twitter users trolled Deji for losing and signing up to the bout while looking "out of shape."

Some even noted Deji crying in his corner, exhausted as the fight had finally come to an end.

Many have even pushed the YouTuber to quit boxing altogether, as Deji has been known not to take his matches seriously.

Deji cant box anyways. Doesnt even take it serious — mckenzie Williams (@sexyblonde212) June 13, 2021

deji needs to fully commit to boxing if he says he wants to do it man he always says he wants to do it but never looks like he’s actually ready to do it — naterade (please ratio me) (@tiltedhalfrican) June 13, 2021

Man what was the gameplan knocking him out in 1-2 rounds ffs how do you get into a boxing match with no stamina! — Milas Izain (@msn0910) June 13, 2021

With the audience shocked and underwhelmed, it can be assumed that not many were expecting Vinnie Hacker to win the match.

After the fight, Deji tweeted and called himself a "failure." His brother KSI came to his rescue by comforting him on social media.

