"Let me carry you": Internet goes gaga over Kourtney Kardashian playing Valorant 

The Valorant community went crazy after famous American model Kourtney Kardashian shared a Story on her Instagram handle while playing Riot's shooter.

Since its release in June 2020, the game has seen immense growth over a short period of time. The unique theme and mechanics of the game have attracted a lot of players. Many superstars and public personalities also enjoy playing the game, and Kourtney Kardashian is the latest to join the list.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Kourtney Kardashian casually showing off playing Valorant to her 161 million Instagram followers OK Kourtney Kardashian casually showing off playing Valorant to her 161 million Instagram followers OK https://t.co/MopSsSbLly

Who is Kourtney Kardashian?

Kourtney Kardashian is an American model, media personality, and socialite. The California-born model became a familiar face to reality-television audiences after the Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive series in 2005.

Kourtney has also been a part of iconic television shows such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

In 2010, Kourtney announced that she would be working for clothing line K-Dash. Kourtney is also associated with skincare line PerfectSkin.

Valorant community thrilled after seeing Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Story playing the game

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared a Story on her Instagram handle while playing Valorant. The picture shows Kourtney playing on the Breeze map with Raze. However, her team was losing the match with a 0-2 scoreline while being in the attacking half.

Fans were thrilled with Kardashian's Story and went wild on the internet. Many from the community have reacted to her Story as well:

Eden🍥 @2Ed3n @JakeSucky @kourtneykardash the really surprising part is she's so rich and still getting packet loss @JakeSucky @kourtneykardash the really surprising part is she's so rich and still getting packet loss

Anita189 @Anita189_ @JakeSucky @kourtneykardash I don't think this is real it doesn't have the check mark. But it would have been hilarious. @JakeSucky @kourtneykardash I don't think this is real it doesn't have the check mark. But it would have been hilarious.

ClutX @ClutX_ @JakeSucky @kourtneykardash now this is a weird episode of "keeping up with the kardashians" @JakeSucky @kourtneykardash now this is a weird episode of "keeping up with the kardashians"

It is a great sign to see many personalities from different walks of life getting into Valorant. Previously, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero have revealed their passion for the game. More involvement like this will help further the game's growth across the world.

