Who's the Co-founder of SKIMS? All about Emma Grede as brand partners with Team USA for 2022 Winter Olympics

SKIMS is outfitting all female members this Winter Olympics, continuing its collaboration with Team USA.

After suiting all of Team USA in loungerwear and undergarments at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games held in Tokyo, the label has announced the continuation of the partnership for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Winter Games being held in Beijing.

Just like the first launch, each item in the collection will be a limited-edition and will be available for public purchase starting January 25, 2022 on skims.com. With access to garments for the competition, each female competitor will also be receiving a full-line to the sport while in Beijing.

All about Emma Grede

Emma Grede is a British businesswoman who is currently based in Los Angeles. She is a founding partner of SKIMS. She is also the co-founder and CEO of Good American and a boardmember at 15percentpledge ( a non-profit organization).

She was born and raised in East London, England in the Plaistow neighborhood by her mother along with three sisters. Grede studied Business Management and Marketing at London College of Fashion.

Emma Grede had one wish while growing up, which was to make it big in the fashion industry. She undeniably achieved that dream after co-founding the California-based shapewear brand with Kim Kardashian, who said the company is a billion dollar empire.

She is also the CEO and co-founder of size-inclusivity brand Good American with Khloe Kardashian. The brand was launched by Grede and Khloe back in 2016 and is currently valued at $155 million in 2021, according to the company's spokesperson.

Emma had a lot of courage and it showed in her work for many years. In 2008, Grede was CEO and co-founded her own company, ITB Worldwide. ITB Worldwide is a London-based entertainment marketing agency. She built the company up from scratch and sold it to Rogers & Cowan in 2018.

Emma Gerde is also the founding partner of Safely, a "plant-powered home cleaning and self-care brand," along with Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen.

Breaking boundaries

Grede is the first-ever black female investor to appear on ABC's TV show Shark Tank. She is actively taking part in bringing the POC forward, she is also a board member at 15percentpledge, an NGO which encourages retailers to pledge at least 15 % of their shelves to black owned and founded businesses.

In her private life, she is part of a beautiful family. Grede is married to Jens Grede, CEO and co-founder of SKIMS and Frame. They have four beautiful children and are based in Los Angeles. She gave birth to twins on 30 October 2021.

Reactions to SKIMS collaborating with Team USA

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and co-owner of the brand, was really happy about the collab, as she stated in a press release:

"I'm thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games. Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I'm so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime!"

On the other hand, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic properties, Peter Zeytoonjian also expressed his views upon collaboration,

"Team USA's first collection with SKIMS was a huge hit with both athletes and fans and we're thrilled to bring another collection to life as we head into the Winter Games. This new collection features warmer materials, bringing extra comfort to Team USA's athletes as they compete in cooler temperatures."

SKIMS @skims

skims.social/fb-comingsoon Show your support. The SKIMS for @TeamUSA 2022 Winter Games Collection drops Tuesday, January 25 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in celebration of the United States female athletes participating in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Show your support. The SKIMS for @TeamUSA 2022 Winter Games Collection drops Tuesday, January 25 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in celebration of the United States female athletes participating in the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. skims.social/fb-comingsoon https://t.co/LK490HKT0I

After partnering with Team USA in Summer Olympic Games 2020, Kardashian was very excited about the collab and shared her feelings regarding the same via a post on her Instagram handle.

She also expressed how important this collab is for her as it relates to her step-father Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic gold-medalist.

