Latest Khloe Kardashian photoshop nightmare leaves fans taken aback

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram, but it took mere minutes for the internet to spot discrepancies in it.

Khloe, who has always been taunted as the overweight sister has had multiple instances of slimming herself in pictures. She had even asked people to take down unflattering pictures of her from their accounts.

The Kardashian Jenner clan are not new to photoshop controversies. From Kris to Kylie, every member of the family has gotten in trouble with photoshop accusations.

Pictures of Khloe Kardashian leave fans in a split

Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a ruched, pearlesque body con dress, gracefully leaning against a wooden background.

The picture seems perfect, but when viewed a bit more closely her right hand seems larger than normal. While this could be a camera angle problem, fans have already bombarded the celebrity with photoshop accusations.

The star has been away from social media since her partner Tristan Thompson confessed to being the father of trainer Maralee Nichols' child.

Fans are convinced that the pictures are photoshopped

Convinced fans believe the Kardashian sister has photoshopped herself in the picture. They believe she has slimmed herself in the Instagram post, albeit terribly, as it has resulted in a showcase of unusually-lengthy fingers.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter.

TalkThirtyToMe™ @TalkThirty Khloe Kardashian needs to hire someone else to photoshop her pictures... her hand in this picture. A mess. Khloe Kardashian needs to hire someone else to photoshop her pictures... her hand in this picture. A mess. https://t.co/IMLfmmYIKb

timmieIs2xVAXXED🌈 @taahira_k TalkThirtyToMe™ @TalkThirty Khloe Kardashian needs to hire someone else to photoshop her pictures... her hand in this picture. A mess. Khloe Kardashian needs to hire someone else to photoshop her pictures... her hand in this picture. A mess. https://t.co/IMLfmmYIKb Another Khloe photoshop fail 🤡 twitter.com/talkthirty/sta… Another Khloe photoshop fail 🤡 twitter.com/talkthirty/sta…

Capital XTRA @CapitalXTRA capxtra.co/3ntLDpd Fans are shocked after spotting a photoshop fail on Khloe's new photos Fans are shocked after spotting a photoshop fail on Khloe's new photos 😳 capxtra.co/3ntLDpd

❐ @ruderubin Khloe Kardashian is definitely the designated Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber and frequently has to stay up late in Photoshop for the sake of the dynasty Khloe Kardashian is definitely the designated Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber and frequently has to stay up late in Photoshop for the sake of the dynasty

Kelly Potter @kelmegp @TalkThirty The saddest thing about this is little girls will look at her and think this is what they are supposed to look like. The truth of the matter is she doesn’t even look like this. It’s infuriating. @TalkThirty The saddest thing about this is little girls will look at her and think this is what they are supposed to look like. The truth of the matter is she doesn’t even look like this. It’s infuriating.

Khloe's previous run-ins with photoshop accusations

Khloe Kardashian has confessed to using filters and editing in the past. Last april, she had "freaked out" about an unedited picture of herself in a swimsuit which accidentally got posted on social media. The celebrity and her team tried their best to get the picture completely removed from the internet.

Khloe also came under fire for a similar accusation in February last year, when she left fans confused over a Good American campaign. The celebrity in the picture seemed to have incredibly long fingers and legs.

She had to post on Twitter to explain the situation.

Khloé @khloekardashian HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers

The celebrity has said that she uses and will continue to use techniques to fix her pictures before posting them online, similar to how she puts make-up on.

