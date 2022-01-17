Latest Khloe Kardashian photoshop nightmare leaves fans taken aback

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram, but it took mere minutes for the internet to spot discrepancies in it.
Khloe, who has always been taunted as the overweight sister has had multiple instances of slimming herself in pictures. She had even asked people to take down unflattering pictures of her from their accounts.
The Kardashian Jenner clan are not new to photoshop controversies. From Kris to Kylie, every member of the family has gotten in trouble with photoshop accusations.
Pictures of Khloe Kardashian leave fans in a split
Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a ruched, pearlesque body con dress, gracefully leaning against a wooden background.
The picture seems perfect, but when viewed a bit more closely her right hand seems larger than normal. While this could be a camera angle problem, fans have already bombarded the celebrity with photoshop accusations.
The star has been away from social media since her partner Tristan Thompson confessed to being the father of trainer Maralee Nichols' child.
Fans are convinced that the pictures are photoshopped
Convinced fans believe the Kardashian sister has photoshopped herself in the picture. They believe she has slimmed herself in the Instagram post, albeit terribly, as it has resulted in a showcase of unusually-lengthy fingers.
Here are a few reactions from Twitter.
Khloe's previous run-ins with photoshop accusations
Khloe Kardashian has confessed to using filters and editing in the past. Last april, she had "freaked out" about an unedited picture of herself in a swimsuit which accidentally got posted on social media. The celebrity and her team tried their best to get the picture completely removed from the internet.
Khloe also came under fire for a similar accusation in February last year, when she left fans confused over a Good American campaign. The celebrity in the picture seemed to have incredibly long fingers and legs.
She had to post on Twitter to explain the situation.
The celebrity has said that she uses and will continue to use techniques to fix her pictures before posting them online, similar to how she puts make-up on.