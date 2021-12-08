Scott Disick sends Khloe Kardashian flowers as she's left 'upset' amidst Tristan Thompson's paternity drama

Scott Disick (37) has sent Khloe Kardashian a pink bouquet of roses to cheer her up after the recent Cheating Scandal of Tristan Thompson with fitness trainer Maralee Nicholus.

The Good American founder wrote 'I love you,' as she posted a picture of the bouquet on her Instagram stories to acknowledge Scott's sweet gesture.

Scott Disick gifts Khloe with a bouquet of flowers(image via khloekardashian/Instagram)

Scott Disick has grown a stronger bond with Khloe than with anyone else in the family. Both could not stand each other on the first few seasons of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' . However, on recent episodes of KUWTK, Scott and Khloe were shown to have a growingly amicable friendship.

They started spending one-on-one time together quite often and have cultivated an inseparable bond now.

Khloe Kardashian was left heartbroken after Tristan Thompson cheats with Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson (30) according to credible sources last week, had hooked up with Houston-based personal fitness trainer Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian back in March. Nichols gave birth to his third child on December 2 this year in Los Angeles.

According to 'People Magazine' , after learning about the cheating scandal and the third baby that Tristan is about to have with Maralee, Khloe was 'absolutely devastated and heatbroken'.

A source close to Khloe opened up that:

'They broke up earlier this year around the Spring. Khloe's only concern is True and maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for their daughter as friends."

According to one of Khloe's representatives, Tristan Thompson left Khloe shaken once again after she believed he had finally changed.

It was reported that Khloe's family and friends have never seen her so upset, hence everyone around is trying to support her to the best of their ability. Her family feels very disappointed and let down at the moment because they did love Tristan Thompson a lot.

Another source revealed that:

"A big part of the hurt comes from the fact that Khloe has always worried that Tristan prefers girls with a different look and this has kind of made those insecurities worse."

Mr. PER. Hilton Latinoamérica @PerdomoArcenio With each passing minute, more is known about Tristan Thompson's relationship with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols.



Most of his training and exercises were done in an apartment.



Khloé Kardashian knew she had a custom team, NOT a personal trainer.



Imágenes a Daily Mail. With each passing minute, more is known about Tristan Thompson's relationship with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols.Most of his training and exercises were done in an apartment.Khloé Kardashian knew she had a custom team, NOT a personal trainer.Imágenes a Daily Mail. https://t.co/ksp3etgB9A

Maralee was about to sue Tristan for not offering enough reimbursement

Tristan admitted that Nichols drove him to an event in her Maserati and before entering the hotel, Maralee had a 'special surprise for him' which he knew would lead to something else. Tristan and Maralee, according to sources, had been dating for five months prior to the star's 30th birthday party.

Heavily pregnant Maralee Nichols takes a walk outside in Marina Del Rey area in Los Angeles (L), Tristan Thompson during a match (R) (Image via mnm.com)

According to documents revealed by the Daily Mail, Maralee Nichols was about to sue Thompson for not offering enough child support, medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. However, Tristan begged her not to by offering her $75K as reimbursement.

The NBA basketball player shares daughter True (3) with Khloe, and son Prince (4) with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

