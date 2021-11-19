How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have? Reality star claps back at 'not spending enough time' criticism

Kourtney Kardashian recently replied to a criticism where she was accused of not spending time with her three kids. She had shared a picture with her kids on November 17, where a few users sarcastically commented that she is finally with her kids.

The popular model then replied by saying that she spends time with her kids every day. She also added that social media is never real life.

Following her separation from Scott Disick in 2015, Kourtney Kardashian has been co-parenting her kids with her ex. She is currently engaged to Travis Barker, and they recently brought their children to Cabo San Lucas on the occasion of Barker’s 46th birthday.

Barker is the father of two children with Shanna Moakler, and both children have also shared pictures from their vacation in Mexico. Kourtney Kardashian also wished Barker a happy birthday in November and wrote that she loves him more than anything.

Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021, and the latter made the announcement on Instagram, saying that she woke up all night considering it to be a dream. Barker recently informed his Instagram followers on November 13 that it was his time to tie the knot with Kourtney Kardashian after they attended the wedding of their two closest friends.

Children of Kourtney Kardashian and her relationship with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are seen on May 31, 2014, in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

Apart from being a popular media personality, socialite, and model, Kourtney Kardashian is also a mother of three children. The 42-year-old was in a relationship with Scott Disick from 2005 to 2015. They first met at a house party of Joe Francis in Mexico.

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first child, Mason Dash Disick, in December 2009. Her daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick, was born in July 2012, and her third child, Reign Aston Disick, was born in December 2014.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship was also featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs. The show also covered Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancies and the births of her three children.

The former couple temporarily shifted to Miami with their son and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister Kim in 2010. Scott Disick had an alcohol problem at the time, according to Kourtney Kardashian. And after he attended therapy and gave up alcohol, the couple reconciled in the same year.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planned to get married while they were on a trip to Las Vegas in 2007. However, Kourtney Kardashian’s mother asked her to wait. Disick also purchased an engagement ring in 2011 to propose to Kourtney Kardashian. When he asked her opinion on marriage, she answered that if things are so good, there is no need to change them, so Disick did not propose to her.

