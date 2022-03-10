Kim Kardashian backlash takes over internet as reality star's 'Get up and work' advice is savagely trolled

American entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is getting slammed online for her advice to women running businesses.
The 41-year-old, along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, and 'momager' Kris Jenner, appeared on the cover of news outlet Variety. In a video interview posted on March 9, the reality television stars spoke about their new Hulu show, The Kardashians.
During the chat, Kim Kardashian also gave advice to women in business, stating:
“I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
Continuing to explain her tips on how to become a successful businesswoman, Kardashian said that people should surround themselves with people who want to work. She further spoke about creating a positive work environment and asked people to "show up and do the work."
Clearing the rumors for people who think her life is easy, she stated that even putting product shots or work-related posts is a job and "it's still really hard."
Talking about 'no easy way to success,' Kim stated that putting in hard work would end in positive results.
Kim Kardashian was trolled on Twitter for imparting her wisdom on business
The outlet shared a video of Kim Kardashian’s business advice on their Twitter handle as users began to bash the star with their comments. Many users pointed out that Kardashian comes from a privileged and influential background and could not make such comments.
Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, was a high-profile attorney and businessman, mostly famed for the controversial O.J. Simpson case.
The heated Twitter comments also referred to an alleged internship opening at Jenner Communications, sarcastically highlighting the "toxic work environment" point that Kardashian made in the interview.
On March 9, even The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil expressed her thoughts about Kardashian's comments on her Twitter handle.
Kim Kardashian has been under the radar for creating a not-so-positive work environment for her employees
In May 2021, seven former employees of Kardashian's household staff sued the reality television star. In legal documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Kardashian is alleged to have failed to pay overtime, cover expenses, and provide legally mandated breaks. However, Kardashian's representatives have denied these allegations.
Many critics pointed to similar "tone-deaf" comments made by Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague earlier this year. Hague, the creative director of PrettyLittleThing, asserted that, regardless of what background people come from or the financial position they are in, "we all have the same 24 hours in the day" to accomplish what we want.
Kardashian's advice comes after being accused of cultural appropriation for the portraits she took for the March 2022 issue of Vogue US, with the portraits showing a strong resemblance to past images of Black women such as Beyonce, Nina Simone, and Naomi Campbell. Throughout her career, Kardashian has been accused of profiting from Black culture.