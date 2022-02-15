"She's my child": Naomi Campbell confirms baby is not adopted as she reveals daughter's face on Vogue cover 

British model Naomi Campbell has opened up about experiencing motherhood and her new baby.

In an interview with outlet British Vogue, the 51-year-old supermodel revealed that her nine-month old daughter is not adopted, contrary to what critics say because of her age.

"She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child."

Campbell kept her baby's name under wraps and said that only a handful of people knew she was planning to become a mother. Further in the interview, she called her daughter the "biggest blessing" and the "best thing" she has ever done.

Further in the interview, Campbell admitted that she still loves modeling but claims that it has become "nerve-wracking" with her older age.

"Because I'm 51 years old walking with girls who are 18! It's great to be with these young 'uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ''Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?'''

Rumors about Campbell's pregnancy stemmed from her appearance at 2021's New York Fashion Week where she walked the runway without a visible baby bump. Weeks after the show, she announced the birth of her daughter.

In May 2021, Campbell took to her Instagram to reveal that she gave birth to her daughter. In a now-deleted post, she called her daughter a "beautiful little blessing" and said that she was "honored" to be a mother.

Naomi Campbell urged her older friends to have babies

In the same interview, Naomi Campbell revealed that she had wanted to have a baby for a very long time. She said that she knew that one day would become a mother and now feels "lucky" to have a daughter.

She said she's adopted a "completely selfless" approach to motherhood and doesn't mind the age gap between her and her daughter. She even admitted that she's encouraging her older friends to have kids.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!"

Upon being asked how parenting has changed her perspective on life, Campbell said she feels "like a kid again" now that she lives life through her daughter's eyes.

According to the supermodel, motherhood has taught her that her daughter comes first, stating that everything she does is for her child.

