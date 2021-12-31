Katharine McPhee and David Foster age gap explored amid post-baby body controversy 

American actress-singer Katharine McPhee has stood up for her husband David Foster following criticism over his comment complimenting her post-pregnancy figure.

The 72-year-old faced backlash after he shared a bikini-clad photo of McPhee, who became a mother to the pair's first child 10 months ago. The picture was clicked in a backyard and captioned:

"What baby?"

Not long after, users began to take shots at Foster:

"Weird post... the music notes and the comment."

"I guess wives 1-3 didn’t bounce back quick enough for him."

So if she still had baby weight and stretch marks would you still 'praise' her? This post is horrible.

In retaliation, McPhee shared a picture of herself in a red one-piece bikini, opening up about her body image issues.

She said that she has struggled with her weight in her 20s and 30s and has lost weight post-pregnancy without having to diet.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster welcomed their child, a son named Rennie, on February 22, 2021.

What is the age gap between Katharine McPhee and David Foster?

The age gap between Katharine McPhee and David Foster is 35 years. While the Smash actress is 37-years-old, the Grammy Award winner is 72.

The duo first met on the set of reality show American Idol, where Foster was McPhee's mentor.

In May 2017, media outlet E! News reported that the duo had an intimate dinner in Malibu. A source revealed to the outlet:

"By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket."

Following that, the duo attended several public events together, including the Los Angeles Lakers game in 2017 as well as Foster's 68th birthday with his friends and family.

On June 28, 2019, after going public with their relationship, Katharine McPhee and David Foster married each other at the Saint Yeghiche Armenian Church in London.

Katharine McPhee revealed the news of their marriage via her Instagram account.

Addressing the age gap between the duo in an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Katharine McPhee said she was concerned about it, but more so because of people's comments.

"It took me a while to kind of come around to really want to have a real, serious relationship because I was very concerned with what people would think."

She further said that people always tend to blame women in these situations:

"It's the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he's had success and she wants this, that. I mean, our story's been the complete opposite."

In October 2020, news broke of their pregnancy and the duo welcomed their first child in February 2021.

This is not the first time that Katharine McPhee has said "I do." The Love Story singer was married to actor Nick Cokas for eight years, from 2008-2016.

For Foster, it's his fifth marriage. He was previously wed to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981 after a year of dating.

He then went on to marry actress Rebecca Dyer in 1982 but the pair split up in 1986. After separating, Foster married for the third time, to Linda Thompson in 1991, but called it quits in 2005.

The 72-year-old married model Yolanda Hadid in 2011. The couple lived together for six years before separating.

He is also a father to five daughters - Allison (50), Amy (47), Sara (40), Erin (38), and Jordan (34).

