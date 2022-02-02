Who was Tyler Cameron’s mother? 'The Real Dirty Dancing' star dedicates FOX series to her

Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron is all set to showcase his dance moves on FOX’s upcoming show, The Real Dirty Dancing. His participation in the show is a tribute to his late mother, Andrea Cameron.

Cameron, who rose to fame with Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette Season 15, told People magazine that he is aiming to make his mother proud.

He said:

“My mom's always pushing me to take risks and go for it. She was the one who told me to go do The Bachelorette. She was my best friend. She was always my biggest support system. She was a superhero.”

The 29-year-old celebrity further added:

“She always loved me dancing. She was always for the fun, always down to dance. And honestly, when we would go out together, she'd be out there dancing with me. I’m doing this show for my mom. I'm doing it to make her proud. I know this is something that she'd push me to do.”

How did Tyler Cameron’s mother pass away?

Cameron was born in Jupiter, Florida, to parents Jeff Cameron and Andrea Hermann Cameron. Andrea was a real estate agent in South Florida and a mother to three sons — Ryan, Austin and Tyler.

On March 2020, she took her last breath at 55, caused by a brain aneurysm. Cameron took to social media to post about his mother’s passing.

As per Cameron’s interview with People, he went to The Bachelorette because of his mother. Although he didn’t win the season, he ended up being close friends with Hannah Kelsey Brown, who flew to Florida when Andrea died.

When will ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ premiere?

For a long time, there has been speculation about Cameron participating in Dancing with the Stars. He was vocal about his dream to be a contestant on the hit dance show. However, it didn’t happen, but now, he has the chance to showcase his dancing talent on The Real Dirty Dancing.

Eight celebrities will take part in the show. Apart from Cameron, other contestants of The Real Dirty Dancing include Cat Cora, Corbin Bleu, Brie Bella, Antonio Gates, Howie Dorough, Loni Love and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

They will be partnered up and will have to re-create classic scenes, including the legendary lift, from the 1987 flick Dirty Dancing. The winning duo will be crowned “Baby” and “Johnny,” after the lead characters from the movie.

The Real Dirty Dancing is all set to premiere Tuesday, February 1 at 9.00 pm ET on FOX.

