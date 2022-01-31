'The Real Dirty Dancing' Season 1 full cast list: 'The Bachelor' star Tyler Cameron and more star in FOX series

Viewers are ready to watch some of the famous celebrities dancing and competing with each other on Fox’s dance reality show The Real Dirty Dancing on February 1, 2022.

The show is centered around the hit 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, which starred Jennifer Gray (Frances "Baby" Houseman) and Patrick Swayze (Johnny Castle) as the main star cast.

The Real Dirty Dancing Season 1 full cast list

The Real Dirty Dancing was shot at Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge (also known as the fictional Kellerman’s Lodge), the same location where the movie Dirty Dancing was filmed in 1987.

Hosted by Stephen “tWitch" Boss, the four-week event will witness eight stars partnering up and attempting to re-create a classic dance sequence from Dirty Dancing, including its most iconic lift between the main cast.

The famous star cast of the show includes:

1) Tyler Cameron

Runner-up on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron has hosted Barkitecture and helped in building luxury dog homes for the clients on the Roku original series.

The 28-year-old from Florida is also an ambassador and a co-founder of ABC Food Tours. He also works as a model with Soul Artist Management in New York City and Next Management Miami.

2) Cat Cora

A world-renowned Michelin star chef and owner of over 18 restaurants globally, Cat Cora was the first female chef to be crowned Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show Iron Chef America in 2005.

An author and philanthropist, Cora has been awarded The President’s Volunteer Service Award and The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by President Barack Obama for her volunteer service to the country.

3) Corbin Bleu

High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu started his career in 1996. The singer-songwriter has showcased his talent in High Incident, ER, Free Style, Battle of the Network Stars, and Walk. Ride. Rodeo along with many musicals on Broadway, such as In the Heights, Anything Goes, and more.

The rest of the star cast include WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough, NFL star Antonio Gates, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and The Real host Loni Love.

These well-known celebrities will show off their dancing skills and compete against each other to be titled as the new “Baby” and “Johnny” of The Real Dirty Dancing.

The Real Dirty Dancing, produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, will air on February 1, 2022, on Fox.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee