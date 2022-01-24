How did Corbin Bleu and wife Sasha Clements meet? Relationship explored ahead of 'The Real Dirty Dancing' premiere

High School Musical sweetheart Corbin Bleu is back. The actor will waltz his way into in The Real Dirty Dancing, premiering on February 1, 2022 on Fox.

Corbin Bleu will showcase his moves and compete with seven other celebrity contestants, Brie Bella, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love, in the ultimate dance battle, The Real Dirty Dancing.

How did Corbin Bleu and wife Sasha Clements meet

Singer Cordin Bleau met his life partner, Sasha Clements, in Toronto in 2011. They met in the grocery aisle of a supermarket where Clements used to work. After their initial meeting, the couple got engaged in 2014 and became husband and wife in 2016.

Taking about their first meeting, Clements said to Sun, “I don’t know if I believe in love at first sight but I definitely believe in 'something at first sight.' We both remember feeling that spark of something being different.”

To take their relationship further, in 2014, A Christmas Dance Reunion star Bleu planned a Disney proposal for Clements as she was an avid Harry Potter and Disney lover.

Bleu took Clements to Disney World on the pretext that they needed to do a photoshoot and press interview in front of the Cinderella Castle. But later, Bleu sat on one knee with an engagement ring in the glass slipper, popping the question, to which Clements happily said yes. The couple then stayed in the Cinderella Castle to mark the memorable day.

After being engaged for two years, Bleu and Clements tied the knot on July 23, 2016, at the Hummingbird Nest in Santa Susana, California.

But the ceremony did have some hiccups when the Chita Rivera Award winner vowed to “always pleasure” her wife in front of her father. Despite this, he went on and vowed, “I want to make sure to push those buttons every day,” he shared on Live with Kelly.

Despite Bleu’s vows fiasco, in an interview with People, Clements said, “Today was the most perfect day. There is not one thing I would change. Corbin's vows were incredibly beautiful, and it was truly the best day of our lives.”

Born in Toronto in 1990, Clements has worked in What’s Up Warthogs, The Snow Queen, Majority Rules!

Produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television, The Real Dirty Dancing, will air on February 1, 2022 on Fox.

