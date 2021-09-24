Who is Tracy T? All about Kash Doll's rumored baby daddy as rapper reveals she's pregnant

Rapper Kash Doll, aka Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, recently revealed that she is pregnant. She announced the news through Instagram on September 23 and shared pictures of her baby bump.

She has not yet revealed the name she plans to give the child. But apart from all this, fans have speculated that rapper Tracy T, aka Tracy Richardson, could be the child’s father.

The Detroit, Michigan native disclosed through an Instagram post in March 2021 that Tracy T is her boyfriend. As soon as they began dating, Tracy T was reportedly accused of cheating on Kash Doll, although he denied it.

It is unknown if both rappers are still in a relationship, and Kash Doll has not revealed anything about who is the baby’s father.

Who is Kash Doll’s rumored boyfriend?

Tracy T is a 29-year-old rapper and YouTuber. He has released four albums and has more than 1,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is also active on Instagram and has 186,000 followers.

Tracy T aimed to become an artist when he was six and has an independent music label and clothing line named Money Bound Entertainment. His grandmother was his only support in the initial stages of his life.

Tracy T's first single, Swagger Right Check, was released in 2009. Also, he faces issues while singing since he was once shot in the chest, leg, and hand.

He released a single titled 16 in 2013. And he collaborated with Yowda and released a joint project titled Narcos and 50 Shades of Green.

Tracy T's next song, The Wolf of All Streets, was released in 2016, followed by Million Nightmares in 2017. His latest project, Never 2 Late, released in 2020, is still trending on the internet.

About Kash Doll in short

Kash Doll is a rapper well-known for her singles, For Everybody and Ice Me Out. She has even collaborated with artists like Meek Mill, Iggy Azalea, K. Michelle, and others.

Kash Doll grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and has had an interest in rap since childhood. She started to freestyle and wrote lyrics while she was young.

Kash Doll accepts an award onstage during BET's Social Awards 2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Also Read

At the beginning of her career, Kash Doll used to perform at local clubs and schools. She later released short videos of her rapping on social media, and Drake invited her on Instagram to open a show for him.

Kash Doll was nominated for the Detroit Music Award for Outstanding Rap MC in 2018 and Detroit Music Award for Outstanding National Major Record Label Recording in 2020.

Edited by Shaheen Banu