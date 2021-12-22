"We just don't know what to do with twins" - Brie Bella reveals WWE struggled to find a storyline for Bella Twins

Nikki and Brie Bella, in an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on his show Wrestling With Freddie, revealed that Vince McMahon's brand was struggling to come up with a plan for utilizing the two divas.

The women's revolution in WWE began in 2015, when Stephanie McMahon hailed the fans for introducing the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance on social media.

Since then, women have been getting terrific opportunities to showcase their talent in WWE NXT which paves their way to the main roster.

In the interview with Prinze Jr., the Bella Twins gave a lot of credit to the former WWE writer and producer for helping the women come up with worthy storylines.

Freddie, in return, heaped praise on the sisters as he believes the two played a significant role in boosting the women's division of the brand.

"We do give you [Freddie] a lot of credit because we were down in FCW for so long and they were like, 'we just don't know what to do with twins.' We're like, 'seems like it writes itself.' It was your ideas that you kept pushing that I think it made people in the company see there was something special. The greatest thing was there was no social media and FCW didn't have television, so we nobody knew Nicole and I. It wasn't Nikki so much as it was me. They kept saying they had no idea, I had a boyfriend at the time who was like, 'you gave up everything for wrestling, at what point do you start to give back to the people who were there for you? You never see your family, I'm here alone.' I was like, 'that's a good point.' I was the one who pushed it. 'Let us know. You told us at Diva Search you weren't looking for two. We begged to tryout again. We drove here, we're getting paid peanuts, if you have no idea what do with twins, we can go somewhere else," said Brie.

Brie Bella admits that she misses wrestling

In an episode of the Bellas podcast, the twins addressed a few rumors regarding their future in wrestling. Brie stated that she missed it, but ruled out a return for now.

"Do we miss the ring? Absolutely. We miss the WWE Universe, the Bella Army, and we would love to get back to the ring one day. It's just not any time soon."

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Nikki and Brie Bella will return to wrestling? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman