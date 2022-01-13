5 'The Bachelorette' fits that made us envious

The Bachelorette is a reality TV game show based on dating. The show revolves around a single bachelorette who has multiple men around her as love interests.

In her pursuit of finding love, a single woman gets multiple chances to date various men in a small period of time. Ultimately, based upon her final choice, she can marry the bachelor she likes the most and turns him into a groom.

'The Bachelorette': 5 dresses from the dating show with a high fashion quotient

While watching The Bachelorette, one can't help but notice those glittery, glamorous dresses. Dresses that leave every female stunned with the question, "Who in heaven's sake is styling these outfits?"

The answer is the fashion guru for Bachelor Nation, Cary Fetman. Cary has worked with the Bachelor franchise for many years and is responsible for the fits and final selection of The Bachelorette's wardrobe choices.

5) Michelle Young's eye-catching look

When the star of season 18, Michelle Young, showed up in this gorgeous gown from Sherrihill, no one could take their eyes off her. The golden dress had a halterneck with a totally cutout back and a high slit on the bottom. She shined like a diamond in this beautiful dress while pairing it with Jeffrey Campbell heels. She accessorized it with beautiful pieces of jewelry from Gabriel & co. and Charlie Lapson.

4) Kaitlyn Bristowe's redefining little black dress

The show's co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe has continued to exhibit her fabulous dresses throughout season 17 of the show. Her most influential moment in fashion was when she wore this incredible little black dress (LBD). The black lacy dress is 'Mulwala mini dress' from Zhivago and is priced at $575. She styled the dress with shoes and jewelry from Gianvito Ross and Charlie Lapson.

3) Tayshia Adams in Randi Rahm

What is The Bachelorette without a dress from Randi Rahm?! When Tayshia dressed up in a Randi Rahm couture, she mesmerized in an aubergine Amanda gown. The dress had flattering lines, which looked perfect on Tayshia's body as she paired this with jewelry from Charlie Lapson.

2) Red hot Katie Thurston

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Randi Rahm's Line is yet another gown in this list, so here is Katie Thurston starting her journey on The Bachelorette in a haute couture by Randy. The dress color is 'flame' with a deep neckline to show off Katie's curves.

1) Becca Kufrin's revenge dress

E! News @enews Becca Kufrin is making one thing clear: She's ready to do the damn thing as The Bachelorette! eonli.ne/2EVhzK8 Becca Kufrin is making one thing clear: She's ready to do the damn thing as The Bachelorette! eonli.ne/2EVhzK8 https://t.co/ENQqYrCsH0

If your fiance breaks up with you weeks after proposing and has a change of heart while stealing your dream of "Happily ever after," a Tom Ford dress would be the perfect revenge dress. Becca Kufrin's returned to The Bachelorette in season 14 while looking hot in this gown worth $5,990. We must say she looks hot, but she served the dish cold.

