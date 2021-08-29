Who is Becca Kufrin dating? Bachelor in Paradise star reportedly hung out with Chasen Nick

Becca Kufrin's love life has been in the spotlight and subject to scrutiny. Possibly, one of the cons that comes with being a reality TV star. Since her first Bachelor appearance, she has been linked to several men. Some she dated while the rest were acquaintances.

In Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, episode 3, Becca Kufrin leaves the singletons surprised when she shows up at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico. While unsure what to make of her arrival, the contestants cluelessly discuss her role in the current scheme of things.

Chasen Nick's entry to the show and his claims that she and Becca Kufrin hung-out pre-show make it even more confusing.

Did Becca Kufrin and Chasen Nick date?

According to blogger Stephen Carbone, Nick tried to convince the islanders that him and Becca Kufrin knew each other from before. However, she called him out on the rumors.

On his site, Reality Steve, he further explained:

"Chasen Nick arrived after the first rose ceremony and got called out by Becca because he had been telling guys pre-show he’d hung out with her. Word got around, and Becca called him out for being there for clout. He went on a date when he arrived with Deandra but never got a rose."

Is there any truth to what is being said about Kufrin and Nick?

At this point, there are no photos or videos to prove that they had been hanging out. The only time Becca Kufrin and Nick's names were taken together was on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, when Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin reviewed Clare Crawley's men from The Bachelorette.

After going through Nick's bio, Kufrin said:

"I don't want this to come across as bad. But when guys say, 'Oh, I want somebody who's fit,' and they only look at one specific body type, I take issue with that."

What is Kufrin's deal with Blake Horstmann?

It's not just Nick who has claimed to have known Becca Kufrin from before Bachelor in Paradise. Horstmann's recent interview with Real Life with Kate Casey's podcast sent shockwaves through social media. He said that he and Becca Kufrin had been talking before she went for the show.

But Becca Kufrin has a different story to tell. On Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, she explained:

"I've seen all of the articles out there that are circulating. Listen, Blake and I have always been friends. We've always been very supportive of one another."

Becca Kurfin has been single since her split with ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen in 2020. The couple met on The Bachelorette and were together for two years.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

