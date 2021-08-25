Brendan Morais breaks up with Natasha Parker and quits Bachelor in Paradise to date Pieper James? 

When Brendan Morais went on a date with Demi Burnett, Natasha Parker said:

"That's not great for me."

Wonder what the Bachelor in Paradise star will have to say when she learns the big secret Brendan Morais has been hiding. For context, Brendan Morais and Parker seem to have built a special connection.

In a preview clip shared by the network, contestants are shown calling Brendan Morais out for pulling a sly move. There are reasons to believe that Brendan Morais and Pieper James knew each other outside of the show and that they had been secretly dating.

However, at this point, a lot is up in the air and the "guilty" parties are yet to share their side of the story.

Are Brendan Morais and Pieper James still dating?

Blogger Stephen Carbone (Reality Steve) reported that the couple quit the show after being criticized for keeping their relationship under wraps. A Stylecaster report confirmed the same and added that they have continued to be in a relationship.

Is there any truth behind Brendan Morais and Pieper James quitting Bachelor in Paradise?

If rumors and online speculation are anything to go by, both seem to have quit. Brendan Morais and James should be gone in a few weeks or less.

In other news, the blogger posted a picture of the two with a tweet:

"(POST BIP SPOILER): They’ve been seen quite a few times since they left BIP together before the final day, but here was Brendan and Pieper yesterday outside of the SLS hotel in Miami."

There's a chance Victoria Paul led the way

The move doesn't seem too far-fetched given the fate Victoria Paul met with when the ladies of BIP ganged up against her and called her out for dating "someone" back home.

Paul dated Nashville musician Teddy Robb. Since her exit, both have taken to social media to clear the air. Robb confirmed that they used to be in a relationship once. Unfortunately, it didn't work out.

His Instagram story read:

For those of y'all asking @victorianpaul and I dated before she went on @bachelorinparadise...It didn't work out for us but we are on good terms and I wish her the best.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul