Who is Victoria Paul dating? Bachelor in Paradise star reportedly self-eliminates ahead of first rose ceremony

Plot thickens. Victoria Paul's journey on the Bachelor franchise intensifies as dating rumors surface. While readers await the results of the first rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise, blogger Reality Steve confirms that Victoria Paul had to self-eliminate from the ABC-backed series.

He wrote:

"Victoria Paul (Peter’s season) was original cast, but was called out for having a boyfriend back home and ended up self-eliminating before the first rose ceremony even happened, so she was the first one gone."

Who is Victoria Paul dating?

According to a report by The Dipp, Victoria Paul could be dating Nashville musician Teddy Robb. Born in Akron, Ohio, Robb loves the outdoors. When not creating music, the musician loves to fish, hike, and play football.

In 2018, he was signed by Monument Records. His first single, Really Shouldn't Drink Around You, was written by Grammy-winning writers Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourne. The song garnered praise from all quarters, landing him an opportunity to perform on NBC's Today Show.

In April last year, Robb dropped his debut EP, which blends some of his old tracks with new ones. It features Me On You and Good Love & Good Whisky.

Is there any truth to Victoria Paul and Teddy Robb's relationship?

The Dipp seems to have connected the dots. There is enough evidence to support the claims but one cannot be too sure. Victoria Paul is yet to share her side of the story.

Apparently, in May 2021, Victoria Paul, during an Instagram Q & A session, revealed that she was going through a breakup. Even though both her and Robb don't have pictures of each other on their social media profiles, there's a common thread tying them.

In the last few months, the alleged couple has posted about an adopted dog - Bobby. Although they spell its name differently, the dog appears to have similar features.

In other news, following Victoria Paul's shocking exit, Kelsey Weier, Victoria Larson and Serena Chew will reportedly be shown the exit door. Meanwhile, Demi Burnett will ruffle up feathers by asking the men out on dates.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday on ABC at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET). For readers without access to cable TV, subscribing to live TV streaming services such as fuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV is an option. And for those who don't live in the United States, using a VPN will help.

