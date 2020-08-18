Demi Burnett: 5 things WWE fans need to know about Angel Garza & Ivar's love interest

Demi Burnett, a contestant on American reality dating shows The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, has appeared on the last three episodes of WWE RAW in the build-up to SummerSlam 2020.

On the August 3 episode of RAW, Angel Garza gave Demi Burnett a rose in a backstage segment and introduced her to Andrade and Zelina Vega.

One week later, The Viking Raiders’ Ivar was spotted talking to Demi Burnett in another backstage segment. She seemed impressed with his basketball skills and complimented the former RAW Tag Team Champion on how “cute” he looks.

This week, with six days to go before Andrade and Garza take on The Street Profits in a RAW Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam, Demi Burnett made another appearance on RAW. On this occasion, she received a turkey leg from Ivar and another rose from Garza, and she was torn over which Superstar she should support.

Hardly any information has been revealed about Demi Burnett on WWE television, except for the fact that she is from The Bachelor, so let’s take a look at five WWE-related things that fans need to know about Garza and Ivar’s on-screen love interest.

#5 Demi Burnett is a WWE fan

Demi Burnett is such a big fan of WWE that her former ABC bio for The Bachelor even mentioned that she likes watching the sports entertainment product.

“Demi grew up in rural Texas and is a proud country girl. She loves ATVing, fishing and watching WWE. She can also drive a stick shift. She's ready to put her pursuit of Colton [The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood] into overdrive! Keep an eye on this one, Bachelor Nation!”

After her debut appearance on RAW, Demi Burnett told Charly Caruso in a backstage interview that Becky Lynch is her favorite WWE Superstar. She also name-checked The Bella Twins and Nia Jax, and said she does not have any favorite male Superstars because she prefers watching the women.

WWE fans will be aware that plenty of celebrities have not known what they were getting themselves in for after agreeing to appear on RAW, especially during the days when the show had a weekly guest host, but Demi Burnett obviously knows her stuff when it comes to the world of sports entertainment.